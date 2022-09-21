Telit FN980 5G Series Modules Now Certified for Verizon C-Band Spectrum

Verizon can deliver higher capacity and performance to customers using C-band certified devices based on the FN980 and FN980m modules from Telit

The Telit FN980 5G module series is ideal for enterprise routers and gateways, high-speed fixed wireless access modems, private LTE/5G networks, video broadcasting and surveillance

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announces that the company's FN980 5G module series — FN980 and FN980m — have received C-band certification from Verizon. Based on the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the 5G modules enable bandwidth intensive IoT applications — including high-definition (HD) surveillance video and digital signage — to take advantage of Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network in the C-band 5G spectrum. To learn more, visit: https://www.telit.com/5g-data-card-sample/ .

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

The FN980 and FN980m series enables 3GPP 5G deployment scenarios and features both sub-6 and mmWave (mmW) technologies. The series also includes non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode. The industrial-grade design is ideal for mission-critical applications that require maximum reliability, including industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access (FWA), professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and more. In addition to C-band, both modules support sub-6GHz FDD/TDD and LTE Category 20 – 7x carrier aggregation.

"Together with all these features and benefits, we are very excited to have our M.2 5G Mobile Broadband (MBB) modules — the award-winning FN980 and FN980m — certified for use on Verizon's C-band," said Jitender Vohra, senior director of carrier relations at Telit. "As we continue to lead the industry in technology evolution our FN980 series continues to expand the possibilities of network evolution to 5G and beyond."

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, visit www.Telit.com .

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

