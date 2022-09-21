Zipcar, the Largest Campus Car-Sharing Provider, Invests in Gen Z's Drive to Impact Community

"Students with Drive" Campaign Launches to Support Mission-Driven College Leaders

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network and the largest campus car-sharing provider, today announced its signature Students with Drive campaign to support the next generation of mission-driven leaders. Access to Zipcar's car-sharing service on campus has introduced Gen Z - community-minded, conscious consumers – to sustainable transportation. Now, through Students with Drive, Zipcar is empowering young trailblazers to sustainably live their missions and impact their communities.

For over twenty years, Zipcar for Universities has been a critical component of campus transportation and sustainability initiatives. Zipcar provides students, faculty, and staff, access to Zipcars to pursue off-campus activities and community initiatives, enriching the student life experience and supporting a university’s impact on the community through its Students With Drive campaign. (PRNewswire)

"Today's college students are immensely passionate about making a meaningful social and environmental difference in the world," said Kate Smith, who oversees Zipcar's University relationships as Head of Business to Business and Partnerships. "At Zipcar, we want to introduce students to the concept of car-sharing and its impact. We know this generation wants to fuel change, especially when it comes to environmentally sustainable choices and community building. Zipcar's Students with Drive helps support the influential efforts of Gen Z across the nation."

Students with Drive Fuel Change

Students with Drive first launched in October 2011 to support student organizations who need access to transportation to move their mission forward. Since then, Zipcar has given more than one million dollars in funding to empower 400 student groups across the country. This year, the Grand Prize will consist of $5,000 to the student organization, $5,000 to the University general scholarship fund and $2,000 for the student organization to access Zipcars, with tiered prizes for second through tenth place.

Interested student organizations who have Zipcars on or around campus should enter by October 31, 2022, by submitting a questionnaire that addresses their mission and how Zipcar can drive it further. A panel of judges will review the submissions, and the top 10 entrants will receive $300 in Zipcar Driving Credit and a $500 gift card to create a video demonstrating how the student organization will address its mission with the help of Zipcar. Videos must be submitted by February 16, 2023 and will be voted on via Zipcar and social media. Winners will be notified and announced in the spring of 2023. For Official Rules and to enter, visit http://www.zipcar.com/swd.

About Zipcar for Universities

Since 2001, Zipcar has brought hundreds of campuses convenient, affordable, and reliable access to cars while also reducing traffic, CO 2 emissions, and campus congestion. Recent research highlights the value of on-campus car-sharing, with 73% of university members (students, faculty, and staff) stating Zipcar car-sharing improves their quality of life. 1 When it comes to freedom, financial independence, and control, University members agree, car-sharing:

Gives them the opportunity to be independent and be themselves (71%)

Allows them to experience as many things as possible (69%)

Enables them able to reach important places like work and school affordably (45%)

Provides them financial freedom and control (43%)

For over twenty years, Zipcar has been a critical component of campus transportation and sustainability initiatives. Zipcar provides students, faculty, and staff, access to Zipcars to pursue off-campus activities and community initiatives, enriching the student life experience and supporting a university's impact on the community. Today, Zipcar enables campus communities across the nation to drive on-demand with gas, insurance options, dedicated parking, maintenance and up to 180 miles a day included in the cost of a reservation. To learn more, visit www.zipcar.com/universities .

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities, towns, and universities. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of transportation solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com .

Zipcar Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zipcar