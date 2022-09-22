The Harmonist's Sacred Water receives Allure magazine's Best of Beauty Award 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury perfume house The Harmonist has won Allure magazine's Best of Beauty Award 2022. The brand's Sacred Water fragrance was awarded in the Citrus Scent category.

Since 1996, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards have been presented to the best and most innovative beauty products on the market, recognising efficacy, excellence, and integrity.

Congratulating The Harmonist team, Allure Magazine said: "Every year, the Allure team spends months testing (and retesting) thousands of products to identify the absolute best. And long before that, we know that you spent months—perhaps years—creating a winning formula, delivery system, texture, scent. We're thrilled to honor that success with the beauty world's highest honor."

Founded in 2016 by Lola Tillyaeva (Till), The Harmonist is a rising star in the fragrance industry and has been commended for its bespoke approach to crafting scents. The brand is inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui. Each fragrance is carefully crafted to help the wearer find harmony and wellbeing by balancing the five fundamental elements – wood, fire, earth, water, and metal.

"Sacred Water is composed of fruit, fresh spice and minerality, thus creating a fluid aroma that stimulates and settles the wearer, like the unfolding expanse of a tranquil sea," The Harmonist's CEO Samantha Fink said, describing the award-winning scent.

"We believe that perfume is more than just a pleasant fragrance. The Harmonist is about captivating the planet's beauty and bringing a sense of balance to its wearers' everyday lives. This award is an acknowledgement of our team's tireless commitment to bringing The Harmonist's philosophy to life," the brand's founder Lola Tillyaeva (Till) added.

The Harmonist has previously been nominated at the prestigious US Fragrance Foundation Awards for best luxury fragrances and best luxury packaging.

Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till)

Lola Tillyaeva (Till) is the visionary behind The Harmonist. An inspiring voice within the wellness and beauty industry, Lola published her widely acclaimed self-care book "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing" in September 2020.

Originally from Uzbekistan, Lola also founded the Paris-based Maison de l'Ouzbékistan, a gallery that showcases Uzbekistan's rich cultural heritage. Lola is also a devoted philanthropist and founded the You Are Not Alone Foundation in 2002 to provide homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan.

To learn more about Lola follow her on Instagram and visit her website.

View original content:

SOURCE Office of Lola Tillyaeva (Till)