LIVE FREE GATHERS ARTISTS, FAITH LEADERS, HIGH-RISK YOUNG MEN & WOMEN IN MULTI-CITY TOWN HALL EXPERIENCE TO PROMOTE JUSTICE, HEALING, & EMPOWERMENT AHEAD OF NOVEMBER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVE FREE , a community faith-based non-profit that mobilizes organizers, peacemakers, and freedom fighters committed to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and systemic biases throughout the nation, announced its multi-city pop-up townhall experience which will include new music and honest conversations designed to promote justice, facilitate healing, and empower people to vote in black and brown communities. Titled 'Justice & Healing,' this six-state tour features in-person performances by local artists and a series of conversations with community members, directly impacted families, thought leaders, high-risk populations, clergy, and celebrities. This cultural celebration is possible because of Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, & The Drum Major Coalition's investment in LIVE FREE and groups that promote freedom, justice, and equality — a recognition of the ways great social movements harnessed the power of grass-roots organizing to achieve progress.

"This initiative was birthed out of the need to continuously facilitate healing, reconciliation, and address real-life issues in our communities," said Pastor Mike McBride, Executive Director of LIVE FREE. "With the investment from Mr. and Mrs. King to our local organizers and partner organizations, we can meet the people where they are to have meaningful conversations… and connect with one another in positive experiences." LIVE FREE believes that by investing in those closest to the pain and helping to build a new system of public safety, we can truly bring peace to our cities. This midterm election is an important opportunity for those at the highest risk of violence and incarceration to have their voice and their vote directly heard.

In addition to Common Hymnal and Dee-1 headlining the majority of stops, LIVE FREE & Common Hymnal will premiere their single "Rocks," inspired by the Rev. Jesse Jackson's historic speech on voting and civic participation.

LIVE FREE is a racial justice network of thousands of organizers, faith leaders, directly impacted families, and organizations working to reimagine public safety and preserve democracy. We organize communities directly impacted by gun violence, police violence, and mass incarceration in order to build the necessary power and influence at the local, state, and federal levels to secure peace, justice, and belonging for all. We have local chapters and partner organizations in 20 states and 70+ cities which include black and brown church denominations, congregations, violence prevention organizations, and millennial movement organizations. For more information about LIVE FREE, please visit livefreeusa.org or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

