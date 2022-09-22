Perfect Game and SquadLocker Partner on Team Apparel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced it has formed a strategic multiyear partnership with SquadLocker, the leading custom team apparel software and fulfillment service.

Perfect Game partners with SquadLocker and its groundbreaking ecommerce software and single-unit fulfillment services.

Perfect Game players, coaches, and fans will be able to take advantage of SquadLocker's groundbreaking ecommerce software and single-unit fulfillment services allowing for quick turnaround of customized apparel and ship-to-home individual delivery.

Through this partnership with SquadLocker, Perfect Game's community of baseball and softball organizations will have access to customized digital storefronts that never close. Players, parents, and fans can directly purchase team apparel and spirit wear in one place.

"Perfect Game is excited to partner with SquadLocker to provide our community with team specific PG branded apparel utilizing their innovative team shop platform," said Perfect Game Sr. Director of Team Sports, Ryan Lineberger. "SquadLocker is the leader in customized online team product fulfillment, and we are looking forward to building our team business with them to meet the demands of our baseball and softball organizations. Perfect Game is committed to providing athletes, coaches, and families with best-in-class services, and this partnership with SquadLocker is an extension of that commitment."

"The heartbeat of SquadLocker is teams (#WeLoveTeams). Perfect Game hosts over 300,000 games with millions of athletes per year. Having the opportunity to serve so many families and teams with our always open ecommerce uniform and player gear solution is thrilling," said Gary Goldberg, CEO, and founder of SquadLocker.

"The partnership between SquadLocker and Perfect Game is a significant one to me personally," said Tip Fairchild, Vice President of Business Development at SquadLocker. "As a former minor league baseball athlete, I see the strength in uniting this premiere group with top tier apparel technology. Today it doesn't feel like work, today it feels like non-stop home runs."

The parties anticipate the platform going live in time for the holiday season.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,650 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,324 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2021 Draft, for example, more than 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2021 College World Series, every player on the rosters of national champion Mississippi State and runner-up Vanderbilt had played in a Perfect Game event.

About SquadLocker:

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.

