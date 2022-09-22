Provi Hires Former Facebook Executive As New SVP of Strategic Partnerships

Company Executive And Beverage Alcohol Industry Veteran, Andrew Levy, Promoted to SVP of Strategy

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its new SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Andy Berman, to deepen relationships with wine, beer, and spirits suppliers through the company's digital B2B offerings. Berman previously served as Head of Americas, Audience Network at Facebook and was most recently an executive at GoPuff. Andy brings over a decade of technology and online marketplace experience to Provi.

In this role, Berman will help accelerate Provi's mission of strengthening connections throughout the three-tier system with digital offerings for large, mid-size and emerging suppliers. Provi's online marketplace supports suppliers' three-tier ecommerce strategies and trade advocacy programs by increasing awareness, education and product accuracy to on-and-off premise retailers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Andy Berman to further unlock new opportunities for brands of all sizes," said Provi's Founder & CEO, Taylor Katzman. "Andy's extensive marketplace experience will help fuel our mission of a connected marketplace across buyers, distributors and suppliers."

Provi's online marketplace simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers all in one place. With over 1,400 distributor integrations, Provi's three-tier compliant solution enhances brand visibility and education for licensed trade buyers on the marketplace.

"I am excited to apply my knowledge to the beverage alcohol industry and further support Provi's mission of propelling the sector forward, through digital advancements," stated Berman. "Online solutions, like Provi, have the ability to positively transform the overall growth and innovation of beer, wine, and spirit products. I'm thrilled to have a direct impact in how suppliers will develop and enhance their go-to-market strategies."

Andrew Levy , who previously filled Provi's SVP of Strategic Partnerships role, has been promoted to SVP of Strategy overseeing efforts across corporate development, commercial partnerships, and industry affairs. Levy, who brings with him nearly two decades of beverage alcohol experience including his former role as Constellation Brands Vice President, will further embed Provi as an industry resource and active member of the industry. Levy's department will focus on giving back to the hospitality industry and providing education around the digital transformation of the sector.

Both Levy and Berman will report directly to Taylor Katzman.

Provi is an online marketplace that connects the beverage alcohol industry. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty.

