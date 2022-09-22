RDI Technologies improves asset visibility, efficiency, and data acquisition with new Iris M™ + Stereo Vision

Latest release delivers full field-of-view, synchronized multidimensional vibration imagery in one system for greater speed to insight and decision making.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Amplification® leader, RDI Technologies, is introducing the newest addition to Iris M™, its flagship camera-based vibration analysis solution, adding Stereo Vision to the portfolio. The new Iris M + Stereo Vision is a two-camera Motion Amplification® system that enables full-field vibrational measurements to be taken simultaneously in all directions (3 dimensions/axes). Customers can acquire synchronized waveform and spectral data in 3 dimensions for virtually any region of interest, anywhere on the asset, in just one data capture. This multidimensional measurement is engineered to function as one system, helping to avoid over or under-testing problems caused by single-axis vibration tests.

"Having 3 linear directions of synchronized motion in one solution epitomizes efficiency." - Jeff Hay , RDI CEO

Experiencing full-field, synchronized, multidimensional vibration imagery means customers gain significantly more asset data in a single capture, making the most of limited time and resources while increasing 'relationship discovery.' Iris M + Stereo Vision helps teams see different frequency relationships, vibration connections, and how a single data point directly relates to another in one plot. This provides greater insight into asset patterns, trends, and non-obvious relationships, such as how a proof-of-concept design or proto-type will impact an overall structure, or how to pre-screen a test rig for the optimum location of sensors before they're even placed.

"Customers demand more comprehensive and accessible data for faster time to insight," said Dr. Jeff Hay, CEO of RDI Technologies. "Having 3 linear directions of synchronized motion in one solution epitomizes efficiency – you can measure more in one field of view, perform one- off measurements such as bump tests and coastdowns, and contextualize data across time, while reducing traditional sensing variables like incorrect placement, or frequency changes due to sensor weight. The new Iris M + Stereo Vision imagery-driven measurements help teams of any size capture more and do more in less time."

Efficiency is critical to asset and testing teams. According to recent studies, the average manufacturer experiences more than 15 hours per week of unplanned downtime, with overall costs leading to as much as $50 billion a year. Test and measurement heavy industries, like aerospace, balance a need for new technologies, faster turnarounds, and rising costs with stability and reliability. Staying agile and efficient are core to their proof of concept and service operations. Iris M + Stereo Vision maximizes efficiency – less equipment is needed to acquire the same amount of data with just one setup, and triaxial measurements eliminate the need for remounting and relighting, picking up equipment for additional views, while requiring no surface or environmental prep. Inaccessible or limited access locations that are often difficult for sensor placement and data acquisition, such as overhead objects or nuclear facilities, are easily captured by Iris M + Stereo Vision's two-camera Motion Amplification® system. Data efficiency means customers can capture spectrum, waveform, and orbit and view combined data immediately in the field into a single CSV file, or delay uploading until finished and then seamlessly and quickly export all plots at once. Calculations can be done across multiple regions of interest and calculated simultaneously.

