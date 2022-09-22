RVAC Medicines Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trials for mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVAC Medicines Pte. Ltd., a messenger RNA (mRNA) technology platform company incubated by CBC Group in 2021, announced today that a participant has been dosed in a Phase 1, first-in-human study evaluating the company's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, RVM-V001.

The Phase 1 study is an open-label, dose escalation study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of RVM-V001 in approximately 54 healthy adults in Australia (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05420077).

This study is part of a series of clinical trials aimed to evaluate RVAC's portfolio of COVID-19 vaccine candidates that include one against the ancestral strain, one against the Omicron strain and a bivalent vaccine candidate with components of both ancestral and Omicron strains.

"Achieving first-in-human within 15 months of company inception is important to RVAC." commented by Dr. Sean Fu, Chief Executive Officer of RVAC, "It will demonstrate the value of the COVID vaccine assets and validate our mRNA technology platform. We are committed to provide innovative and impactful solutions to address unmet medical needs, especially to the underserved population."

Since its founding in 2021, RVAC has recruited a team of 80 scientists and industry veterans,and established R&D centers in Boston and Shanghai. Beyond the COVID-19 vaccine candidates, RVAC is developing other mRNA-based vaccines, targeting infectious diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). In April 2022, RVAC announced the completion of its Series B financing, bringing the company's total funds raised to US$ 170 million.

Wei Fu, CBC Group Chief Executive Officer, shared his thoughts on RVAC's achievement: "I congratulate RVAC in initiating human clinical trial of its COVID vaccine project, which underscores our commitment to improve human health through innovation and services."

RVAC has a strategic partnership with Vancouver-based Acuitas Therapeutics, whose proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery system plays a critical role in Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2 vaccine. RVAC has engaged world class scientific advisors including prominent leaders in mRNA biology, immunology, and drug delivery. Dr. Sean Cao, CBC Group Managing Director and RVAC Executive Director, is a key founding member of the company, and he commented, "I am proud of this significant achievement by RVAC. We will continue to work closely with partners and investors to advance COVID vaccines and other pipeline projects to drive next phase of growth."

About RVAC

RVAC Medicines is an mRNA platform company headquartered in Singapore with R&D centers in Boston and Shanghai. Leveraging its mRNA technology and strategic partnerships, the company is building a pipeline of novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, particularly in emerging markets. The company is led by an experienced management team, supported by a world-renowned scientific advisory board. For more information, please visit www.rvacmed.com.

About CBC

CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, focuses on platform-building, buyout, credit/Royalty, and real estate across healthcare sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotech, medical technology and healthcare services. CBC is committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, its unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyze innovations, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide. Founded in 2014, CBC has built a world class team of investment, industry and portfolio management professionals, headquartered in Singapore with locations across Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, New York, London, and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.cbridgecap.com.

