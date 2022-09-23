HealthLynked Announces Upgrades to its MedOfficeDirect Ecommerce Site for Discount Medical Supplies

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTC-QB: HLYK), ("HealthLynked" or the "Company") a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced the release of its newly upgraded MedOfficeDirect ecommerce platform for discount medical supplies at www.medofficedirect.com. MedOfficeDirect has upgraded to the latest version of ecommerce engine Magento (v2.4.2), which includes over 280 new fixes to core code and 35 security enhancements.

The upgraded MedOfficeDirect site includes improved search capabilities to create a vastly improved shopping experience. The search function has been upgraded to make finding products easier and faster, with products now grouped by size, color, type, manufacturer, price, and other technical characteristics. Medical products such as needles and syringes–which are available in multiple sizes, types and gauges–can now be easily searched, filtered and grouped. The improved search capabilities allow for a faster, easier and more precise shopping experience.

The new version also allows for the creation of subsites that can be customized to feature specific products in preparation for planned future partnerships that will allow for cobranding and customization of products sold through the MedOfficeDirect platform.

Other key technical improvements to the site include the following:

Code enhancements that boost API performance and Admin response time for deployments with large catalogs

Multiple scalability enhancements enable Magento 2.4.2 to natively support complex catalogs up to 20x larger than in previous releases

Vendor developed extensions for Amazon Pay and Braintree

Advanced reporting

Security enhancements to detect fraudulent transactions and restrict order processing for questionable orders

Shipping estimator for custom addresses

Enhanced configurable products

Cron job improved functions

HealthLynked Network members receive additional discounts when purchasing through MedOfficeDirect, typically covering annual network membership costs with the additional savings.

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The upgrade to version 2.4.2 is a significant to our ecommerce platform and will allow us to work strategically with partners in expanding our customer base. We currently offer significant savings on over 6,000 name brand medical supplies. MedOfficeDirect offers the lowest price online for medical supplies due to direct fulfillment and low overhead savings that we pass on to our customers. We are excited that this new platform will allow us to develop strategic partnerships to greatly expand the number of customers we can serve."

To learn more about MedOfficeDirect or place and order visit MedOfficeDirect.com

MedOfficeDirect is a part of the HealthLynked Network. You may download the HealthLynked with the following links:

Apple

Android

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

HLYK Contact:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

View original content:

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.