Show Us Your Pets Season 2 Premiering on The Pet Collective

Shanna Moakler, Nick Viall and more share their most beloved pets with fans

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 200 million consumers, has announced the season 2 premiere of "Show Us Your Pets," an original, unscripted series that features an all-star lineup of celebrities and their furry friends. "Show Us Your Pets" season 2 will premiere on Saturday, September 24, 2022 on TMB's The Pet Collective streaming channel – the destination for the wholeheartedly pet obsessed; short-form episodes will be released weekly on the brand's YouTube and Facebook.

The Pet Collective (PRNewswire)

The series will feature a variety of pet loving celebrities, athletes, and influencers including Anne Winters, Nick Viall, Michelle Wie West, Compton Cowboys, Shanna Moakler, Patrick Fabian, Brian Michael Smith, Cathy Shim, Algee Smith, Cassie Randolph, Lauren Ash, Rain Valdez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alec Benjamin, Baby Ariel, Molly Ephraim, Kim Chi, Amanda Steele, Emma Slater, and more.

The first season of Show Us Your Pets aired in Fall 2021 and was an instant hit that quickly became the most watched series ever on The Pet Collective. Each 30-minute episode of Show Us Your Pets will introduce viewers to the stars' most beloved pets and get a glimpse of their daily life together. Show us your Pets will have 13 episodes and air every Saturday night at 8PM ET on The Pet Collective.

"Show Us Your Pets Season 1 was one of the most successful shows we've produced to date," TMB Senior VP of Streaming Jill Goldfarb said. Our audience loves seeing their favorite celebrity pet parents in their own homes. There is a sense of community that viewers find relatable. We couldn't wait to bring the series back for Season 2."

The Pet Collective reaches tens of millions of animal lovers across the world's top streaming TV platforms -- including Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, XUMO, and Freevee -- and engages more than 45 million fans across social media.

Show Us Your Pets Season 2 is executive produced by Colin Goheen, Chris Rantamki and Darren Wadyko and directed by Ori Guendelman and Tori Cabot.

About The Pet Collective: For the whole-heartedly pet obsessed, The Pet Collective exists to bring joy to pets and pet parents with the best pet videos, news, products, how-to's and more. The Pet Collective reaches tens of millions of animal lovers of all kinds across the world's top streaming TV platforms -- including Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, XUMO, and Freevee -- and engages more than 45 million fans across social media. Learn more at http://www.thepetcollective.com .

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

Contact

Michael Kocher

michael@kitehillpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TMB