ACON Investments Closes Investment in Actinver

WASHINGTON and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. ("ACON") announced today that its affiliate, ACON Latin America Opportunities Fund V, L.P. ("ALAOF V") and its co-investors have closed an investment in Corporación Actinver, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:ACTINVR B; "Actinver" or the "Company"). Actinver is one of Mexico's leading investment services firms offering wealth management services to individuals as well as corporate and investment banking services to large and middle-sized corporations throughout the country. ALAOF V is ACON's fifth pool of capital dedicated to making private equity investments in companies in Latin America.

Founded in 1994, Actinver is headquartered in Mexico City and serves more than 270,000 individual clients across all wealth segments through a combination of digital channels and a nationwide network of 48 offices and more than 500 professional financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has assets under management of approximately US$9 billion and assets under custody of approximately US$25 billion, making it the 5th and 6th largest mutual fund operator and broker dealer in the country, respectively. For the last twelve months ended on June 30, 2022, the Company had net income of P$730 million, with more than 80% of its operating income derived from its wealth management and brokerage businesses.

Through its investment, ACON will acquire up to 15% of the capital of Actinver and will support Actinver's experienced and diverse management team, led by its CEO and Chairman Mr. Hector Madero Rivero. Proceeds from the investment will be used to further strengthen the Company's balance sheet and to fund the Company's business plan, particularly the accelerated growth of its digital products and services.

Hector Madero said, "Our board of directors and management team welcomes ACON as new investors in Actinver at this important stage in the development of our group. We believe ACON's global platform and experience in financial services makes it an ideal partner for Actinver. We look forward to working together as we continue to reshape the investment services and corporate advisory industry in Mexico."

"Over almost three decades, Actinver has established itself as a premier wealth management and investment services firm in Mexico. This investment will help further solidify that position," said Jorge Dickens, a Managing Partner of ACON. "Going forward, we believe Actinver's ability to combine technology with personalized service to promote the democratization of intelligent investment advice, not just access, will be key to help create a more robust and sustainable individual investor base in Mexico. We are thrilled to back Actinver and its dynamic team at this exciting time," added Mr. Dickens.

"Beyond unlocking the potential of the individual investor in Mexico, Actinver plays a fundamental role providing institutional and corporate clients with high-quality advice and access to a broad offering of financial products in public and private markets," said Mauricio Cortés, a Partner of ACON based in Mexico City. "We see a big opportunity in supporting Actinver to further expand its customer base and service offering in the years to come," added Mr. Cortés.

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $6.9 billion in assets since inception and has a 26-year track record.

ACON U.S. is one of the most established organically diverse private equity firms with 70% of senior management (ex founders) and 67% of all employees comprised of women and/or individuals from diverse backgrounds. ACON is a value investor with deep expertise in a variety of sectors and with a track record of success in situations involving first institutional capital for family-owned businesses, brand repositioning, industry consolidation and corporate recapitalizations and carveouts. In addition, ACON is focused on a new paradigm of Strategic Sustainability across its portfolio with a commitment to achieving sustainable outcomes while driving financial returns and profitability.

