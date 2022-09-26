ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ST. MARY'S GRAND JUNCTION AS PART OF ITS PLACENTA DONATION PROGRAM

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, is proud to announce the expansion of its AlloSource Placental Donation Program into Grand Junction, Colorado. Since 2017, this program has created an opportunity for expecting mothers to collaborate with AlloSource and their doctor to facilitate the donation of placenta tissue following delivery. St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado is now the third hospital partner in the program and will expand AlloSource's capacity to help people heal.

AlloSource works directly with physicians, hospitals, and expectant mothers who are interested in donating their placenta following their delivery. The donation of amniotic tissues from the placenta can help patients in a variety of applications, such as foot and ankle procedures, spinal surgeries, and wound healing. The process is free, confidential, and safe for mothers and their babies.

"This unique program has shown to be a great way for mothers-to-be to collaborate with our organization and help those in need," said Thomas Cycyota, AlloSource President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new partnership with St. Mary's in Grand Junction will offer more exposure to this program and will help us continue to advance patient healing for years to come."

Amniotic membrane contains bioactive proteins that aid in wound healing. AlloSource's AlloWrap® DS is an amniotic allograft designed to provide a biological barrier and can be used in primary and revision surgical applications for nerves, tendons, vessels, and other tissues. For more information on AlloSource's Placenta Donation Program, please visit donatemyplacenta.org.

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

