EQT NAMED ONE OF PITTSBURGH'S TOP 2022 WORKPLACES

EQT CEO, Toby Z. Rice Recognized as Top Leader

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced it has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplace honor placing second among large Pittsburgh-based employers in the Post-Gazette's annual Top Workplaces survey program. In addition, EQT President and CEO, Toby Z. Rice was honored as Top Leader in the large employer category.

EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"The 2022 Top Workplace Award for EQT symbolizes the cultural transformation that we have driven over the past 36 months. Thanks to everyone on the Qrew that makes EQT such a productive, challenging, rewarding, and fun place to work," said Rice. "I am proud to lead this organization as we work together with our stakeholders to achieve our higher purpose - providing energy security to the world while arresting emissions."

The Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection. The Top Workplace awards highlight companies that listen to what matters most to employees and use that insight in decision-making.

EQT, which is the largest natural gas producer in the United States, has operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio and is dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base in the core of the Appalachian Basin. More than 700 employees participated in the employee engagement survey earlier this year.

"It's a privilege to work in a corporate environment built on trust, teamwork, evolution, and heart. It's these values that show up every day, in everything that we do. Our Qrew is highly engaged and inspires one another to work towards our higher purpose in delivering every detail," said Lesley Evancho Chief Human Resource Officer.

EQT Contact:

Bridget McNie

Director of Communications

412.720.4500

Bridget.mcnie@eqt.com

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)