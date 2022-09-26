InventHelp Inventors Develop an Improved Pickup Truck Bed Canopy (FED-2408)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a better way to haul large items that are too big to fit under truck bed canopies," said one of the inventors from Renton, Wash., "so we invented the ADJUSTABLE CANOPY."

The patent-pending invention provides bed access without removing the covering from the truck that quickly accommodates larger, bulky loads that might not otherwise be possible. Easily adaptable to the ever-changing hauling needs of pickup owners the canopy may improve fuel economy by decreasing wind resistance. Easy to use, versatile and convenient, it also provides peace of mind by protecting personal property. Additionally, it is durable, waterproof, and attractively styled.

