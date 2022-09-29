X-GOLF AMERICA SURPASSES 100 LOCATIONS

LEADING GOLF SIMULATOR FRANCHISE MODEL EXCEEDS PROJECTED GROWTH IN 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has swelled to more than 100 locations, marking the milestone of surpassing growth projections for the calendar year. With more than 60 open locations and more than 40 in development, X-Golf America has expanded its presence to 32 states in the US and fostered 22 multi-unit ownership groups.

"We have gone beyond what would be considered an emerging franchise concept to an established one as the leading brand in the indoor golf marketplace," said President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D'Arcy. "Strategic growth, with over 50 percent of our footprint coming from multi-unit ownership, is a testament to the power of the system. We are committed to continue expanding our reach in new and existing markets, while focusing on innovations to continue our progression as an organization."

The new locations will feature X-Golf America's proprietary technology with state-of-the-art simulators and software, as well as a full bars and restaurants. Offering tee times, private lessons, tournaments and events, X-Golf has the ability to cater to all skill levels.

In addition to new venue signings, notable X-Golf accomplishments in 2022 range across digital innovations and strategic development plans, including the launch of a connected environment with national tournaments allowing players to compete across state lines and time zones. Players can compete to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, including exotic trips, golf equipment and rounds of golf with social media superstar, Paige Spiranac. New skill-based challenges will also be released this winter to enhance offerings and further player engagement.

The state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer visitors the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, the company has successfully opened and maintained more than 60 franchisees across the country and more than 40 signed agreements for future locations.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 60+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2023. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

