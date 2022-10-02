TEAMSTERS STRIKE SYSCO BOSTON

Local 653 Members Go on Strike in Massachusetts, Picket Line Extends to Sysco Arizona as Hundreds of Workers Prepare to Take Action Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 workers at Local 653 have walked off the job at Sysco Boston, less than three days after more than 230 members of Local 317 went on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike at Sysco Syracuse in New York.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

The decision to strike came after management offered a "last, best, final" offer that would strip their essential workers of high-quality union health insurance and deny Local 653 members their union pension.

"We are currently striking Sysco over unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, a 20-year driver at Sysco Boston and member of Local 653. "We've been called essential workers for the longest time and now it's just empty words. We are working under grueling conditions. Some of us are working 14, 15, 16 hours a day, six days a week. We deserve more, and we aren't going to stop until we get it."

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. yesterday, one minute after the workers' contract ended. Shortly after workers went on strike at Sysco Boston, Local 653 extended their picket line to Sysco Arizona, where more than 250 members at Local 104 are currently honoring the line.

"Workers around the country are rising up at Sysco to demand what they deserve. The Teamsters are done letting this company take advantage of its workers. Our members are essential, united, and fighting back. This is only the beginning," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents hardworking men and women throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

dmoskowitz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters