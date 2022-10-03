FIBRA Prologis announces the subscription results of its issuance of Additional CBFIs

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A logistics real estate in Mexico, announces that in connection with the exercise of the Preferential Right granted to the Holders of the CBFIs, at the end of the Subscription Period (which concluded at 11:59 p.m. of September 29, 2022) FIBRA Prologis received purchase offers for 152,471,076 CBFIs ("Additional CBFIs") at a price of MXN$52.00 per CBFI. It is estimated to receive gross proceeds from the subscription for a total amount of MXN$7,928,495,952.00 (approximately US$390 million).

Subject to the receipt of the respective funds, the delivery of the Additional CBFIs will take place on October 11, 2022, date as of which they will be released for circulation.

"I am very grateful of the outcome we achieved in our second Rights Offering, that took place during complicated market conditions and thanks to our existing investors that participated. This reinforces the trust of our investors in our business model, outlined strategy and management. The offering places the company in a unique position to continue delivering growth to our shareholders," said Luis Gutiérrez, CEO, Prologis Mexico.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2022, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 227 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 43.4 million square feet (4.0 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

The Additional CBFIs have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

