Salem Podcast Network's New "Sekulow Brothers" Gets Fast Start with Over 100,000 Downloads & Views

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just weeks after launching the new Sekulow Brothers Podcast on September 12th, it is already becoming a huge hit with audiences on the Salem Podcast Network. Hosts Jordan and Logan Sekulow deliver three new episodes each week, filled with commentary and analysis of a wide variety of topics.

Week three delivered over 100,000 combined downloads and views, finding significant traction at Rumble.

The third week's episodes covered topics as wide ranging as the impact of Hurricane Ian, Vice President Kamala Harris' North Korea slip-up, NASA slamming a satellite into an asteroid, and the passing of rapper and cultural icon Coolio.

"The audience response to our podcast has been so much fun," says Logan. "In this crowded field, it's so great to see that not only are people finding us but they're listening, learning, and laughing. We didn't plan on being a comedy news show, but when you put us together, it's just simply what happened."

Adds Jordan, "This is organic and grassroots, and we can't wait to see happens next."

"From the moment we first started to put this podcast together with Logan and Jordan, we knew there would be tremendous interest in what these two had to say," said Phil Boyce, Salem Media's senior vice president for spoken word format. "The early results are fabulous, and show a faster growth trajectory than most of our other podcasts. If you haven't had a chance to listen yet, what are you waiting for?"

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January 2021 and is already ranked as the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with over 17 million average downloads per month.

Listen to the Sekulow Brothers Podcast here: https://salempodcastnetwork.com/podcasts/the-sekulow-brothers-podcast

ABOUT JORDAN SEKULOW

Jordan Sekulow is the Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), a practicing attorney, and cohost of Sekulow, a syndicated radio program providing cutting analysis of today's political and legal landscape with elected officials and conservative leaders. In addition, he serves as President and CEO of ACLJ Action.

In a role separate from the ACLJ, Jordan Sekulow served on President Trump's legal team for the Mueller investigation and first impeachment trial. He also has extensive background as a conservative political organizer, including serving on multiple presidential campaigns.

Jordan has been a guest commentator on FOX News, MSNBC, CNN, Newsmax, and OAN, as well as in print in the Washington Times, Washington Post, Daily Caller, and National Review Online. He is a graduate of Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, VA, where he served as co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Regent Journal of Law and Public Policy. He is also a graduate of George Washington University and earned his Master of Laws degree (LL.M.) in International Human Rights from the Georgetown University Law Center. He was named a Visiting Fellow at Oxford University's Harris Manchester College's Summer Research Institute in 2014 and as a Visiting Research Scholar at the College's 2015 Summer Research Institute.

ABOUT LOGAN SEKULOW

Logan Sekulow is the Director of Media at the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), and an award-winning filmmaker, producer, podcaster, and radio show host, including frequent co-hosting duties on Sekulow. Logan holds degrees from Full Sail University in Film and Entertainment Business as well as a Certificate in Leadership Excellence in Executive Leadership from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

Logan began his television career at the popular kids network Nickelodeon. His directorial credits include the feature film As Dreamers Do: The Amazing Life of Walt Disney, the award-winning documentary Welcome Home, Dick Van Dyke, many ACLJ documentaries and the pro wrestling TV show Dojo Pro. Logan's belief in constant innovation continues to ensure the Sekulow message is received by the most amount of people throughout the world.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary, and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

