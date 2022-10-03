State's premiere real estate trade show, REimagine! Conference & Expo, opens next week in Long Beach

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA REALTORS® will gather in person next week for the first time in three years for the state's premiere real estate trade show at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach Calif. REimagine! Conference & Expo, running Oct. 11-13, offers California REALTORS® three full days of valuable and insightful seminars, learning experiences, networking opportunities and to connect with more than 200 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. Many conference sessions will focus on the shifting real estate market and how REALTORS® can prepare themselves and their clients.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.) (PRNewswire)

Highlights of REimagine! 2022 include:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Pre-conference Day (Paid Day)

Broker Conference: Industry Leaders LIVE!

Join Industry Leaders from around the state for a one-day event strategically designed for broker/owners and thought leaders. Understand the hype behind Crypto, Meta and Blockchain Technology and break down its impact on the future. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

C.A.R. Residential Purchase Agreement

The latest RPA standard form is out – learn all about the best ways to utilize this form in future transactions. At this session, REALTORS® will hear from a C.A.R. Legal Hotline attorney to get their expertise on how this form works and the best ways agents can protect themselves and their clients. (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Power Up Your Social Media Marketing

What's in and what's out in social media marketing? In this immersive, hands-on day, REALTORS® will walk away with knowledge about setting up their social media marketing for success with expert-led strategies that work. They'll also learn how to attract clients with content that converts across platforms and get pro tips on creating TikToks and Instagram REELS to increase their sales. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

It's Not Business As Usual: Strategies for Business Success in 2023

REALTORS® will learn how to jump start their business planning for 2023 with this intensive, hands-on, day-long event guaranteed to give them new insights into setting up their business for success. They'll learn about new systems, time management skills, marketing, branding and much more from the experts themselves. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Top Reasons Agents Get Sued: All About Disclosures

Disclosures are one of the most important areas to understand in real estate today. This course will help REALTORS® understand the reasons behind approximately 30 disclosures typically seen in a residential transaction, when the disclosures must be made and when they might be exempted. (1:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.)

YPN Ignite

This half-day pre-conference track, is the nexus point of knowledge, collaboration, innovation and fun, featuring speakers, such as past Rising Star Award honorees, who will share their insights and talents on a variety of topics relevant to today's agent. (1:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – REimagine Day 1



Keynote Speaker Tom Ferry - Legendary real estate coach Tom Ferry will share his ultimate success formula to out-position your competition and make 2023 your best year. Learn the three most important business plays to run, top lead sources to generate more business, how to scale trust to win more prospects and more. (9:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.)

Keynote Luncheon with Jordan Levine - C.A.R. Chief Economist Jordan Levine will share valuable data and insights on pressing housing issues in his 2023 Housing Market Forecast. (Paid event)

The Impact of Climate Change on California's Water Resources and the Future of Housing Development - Moderated by C.A.R. President Otto Catrina, a panel of water experts will discuss wildfire risk for existing and future properties, how emergency conservation measures will affect future housing development and ways the built environment can reduce water use in the future. (1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.)

S.W.O.T. with Industry Leaders - Moderated by C.A.R. CEO John Sebree, when change happens, you want to hear from the leaders. Hear what some of the biggest names in the real estate industry discuss the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats they see in the market and real estate industry. Speakers: Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & Volkers; Tami Bonnell, CEO Exit Realty Corp.; Guy Gal, CEO, Side; Sandra Miller, broker-owner, Engel & Volkers. (2:40 p.m.-3:25 p.m.)

Exhibit Hall Grand Opening

REimagine! will kick off the Exhibit Hall opening at 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to discover the latest products and innovations and connect face-to-face with hundreds of vendors in major product categories including technology, apps, marketing and finance. New this year are dedicated "Expo only" hours (Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.- 1:45 p.m. and Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.- 1:45 p.m.), when no other conference events will be concurrently held, giving attendees ample time to explore the Exhibit Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 13 - REimagine Day 2



What's next? Looking Ahead to the 2023 Market - Moderated by 2014 C.A.R. Past President Kevin Brown, industry expert economists break down what's happening in the market right now, discuss how economic indicators like rising inflation and falling home sales are influencing the housing landscape, and share their predictions for what's ahead for 2023. Speakers: Jeff Tucker, senior economist, Zillow's Economic Research Team; Michael Cohen, VP Advisory Services, CoStar Group; Jessica Lynch, VP Finance, NAHB; and Robert Kleinhenz, economist and executive director, Beacon Economics, and director of research at the School of Business Administration Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, U.C. Riverside. (9:30 a.m-10.40 a.m.)

ADUs 101 - Dive into questions surrounding accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to learn what's allowed as well as recent changes to state and local laws. Find out whether finished basement or attic units might qualify and other considerations. (10:10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.)

Tech It Out! Trends Forecast - Leading tech strategist Mike DelPrete will help REALTORS® stay on top of the latest tech trends as he shares can't-miss insights and analysis on today's real estate tech space and where it's going. (10:50 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.)

Strategy Talk – Hear from Jason Oppenheim, star of Netflix's Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, as he's interviewed on business strategies that have helped his brokerage find mass success. (2:40 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.)

Exhibit Hall - The Exhibit Hall continues from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., including dedicated "Expo only" hours (9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.- 1:45 p.m.).

Real estate professionals who would like to attend can register here. For more information, visit reimagineexpo.org.

Leading the way...® in real estate news and information for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)