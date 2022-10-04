Bain & Company and Prysm Group announce collaboration to expand corporate learning on web3 and emerging technologies

The collaboration pairs Bain's extensive experience and network with Prysm Group's research and innovation

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, a top global management consultancy, and Prysm Group, a leading economic consulting and corporate education firm, have announced a collaboration to expand corporate learning on web3 and emerging technologies. By leveraging Bain's extensive consulting network and industry insight, Prysm Group will further refine the strategic messaging used within its executive education program delivered in collaboration with the Wharton School.

"By enrolling in Prysm Group's web3 programs with Wharton, business leaders can establish a valuable level of knowledge in just six weeks, per course," said Richard Walker, web3 and metaverse partner within Bain's Financial Services practice. "Such courses will allow leaders to engage more effectively and to better act upon recommendations surrounding technology. While organizational innovation and translation is critical, its implementation can be hard; we value the opportunity to provide a trusted source of truth to build knowledge and establish alignment within organizations."

For many organizations, the topic of emerging technologies is top of mind. Those same organizations, however, have expressed challenges relating to their ability to effectively evaluate the cost benefits of adopting a particular technology and subsequently determine the business models needed for successful adoption.

"There is a costly gap between an organization's interest in staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and one's ability to do so," said Reed Cataldo, founding partner at Prysm Group. "Due to the ever-evolving nature of the subject, sourcing and distributing timely, trustful information at scale on an ongoing basis is a major pain point. This creates issues when implementing top-down management goals to capture future value for a firm. Through our Snippet Learning™ methodology, we leverage thousands of hours of research and consulting engagements to produce easily digestible information consumed in learning bites of 30 minutes or less, allowing for company-wide organizational change."

Bain seeks to push the limits of the industry by supplying Prysm Group with invaluable insights from emerging technology efforts. In turn, Bain will leverage Prysm Group's Wharton Executive Education programs on blockchain and digital assets, and the metaverse to help develop the managerial capabilities of its clients at scale, and to help them execute technology plans for their businesses, giving them a competitive advantage.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Prysm Group

Prysm Group is an economic consulting and corporate learning firm focused on emerging technologies. Founded by Harvard Ph.D. economists, the firm assists enterprises, governments, and startups in the adoption and implementation of blockchain, digital assets, and the metaverse through its advisory and educational services. Prysm Group's areas of expertise include incentive design, token economics, monetization, and governance for both open and closed blockchain and metaverse platforms. It is a member of Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. To learn more about Prysm Group, visit www.prysmgroup.io .

