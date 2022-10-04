City Wide Facility Solutions Continues Growth with Third Location Serving Kentucky

Established Business Leader and Entrepreneur Opens Premier Facility Solutions Serving Fayette County and Beyond

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its third office in the state. The new office will serve communities throughout central Kentucky, including Georgetown, Lexington, Richmond and Winchester.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide) (PRNewswire)

Local building owners and property management companies in central Kentucky and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Brent Degenhardt, who owns and operates City Wide Facility Solutions in Cincinnati and Dayton, has partnered with John Ruebel and Mike Wolfe to open the Central Kentucky office at 1795 Alysheba Way Suite 3204 on Oct. 1.

"We have received an overwhelmingly positive response with our City Wide locations in Cincinnati and Dayton and knew the time was right to expand into central Kentucky," said Degenhardt, "The culture and atmosphere is what initially drew me into joining City Wide, and I'm looking forward to building even stronger relationships as we get involved with the community surrounding our new office."

Degenhardt has been with City Wide since 2003 when he started the Cincinnati business with his father, Don Degenhardt, followed by the Dayton office in 2012. Prior to joining City Wide, Degenhardt spent time in the flooring and construction industries. Ruebel, who joined City Wide in 2013, earned 12-plus years of experience in operations, sales and sales management in the commercial design industry. Degenhardt and Ruebel's successful management of the Cincinnati and Dayton team led them to receive multiple honors including the Business Impact Award from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Best Place to Work from the Cincinnati Business Courier and the Dayton Business Courier, Fast 55 from Cincinnati Business Courier, and the Platinum Market Award from City Wide's corporate team, which is based on revenue, client relationships and community contributions. Wolfe's experience managing multi-location sales organizations and building first-class teams will aid him in handling operations at the new central Kentucky location.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Ohio, Arkansas and Iowa in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Central Kentucky and the services it manages, please visit centralkentucky.gocitywide.com/ or call (859) 785-0411.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions