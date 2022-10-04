Digital Dream Labs now shipping its Vector 2.0 robots internationally

The AI-powered, personality-packed robot will be available worldwide

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector 2.0 may only be the size of a hamster, but the little robot has a big personality. This little tracked AI companion is now shipping globally to 65 countries.

Vector 2.0 from Digital Dream Labs is ready to meet the world (PRNewswire)

"It hasn't been easy, but Vector 2.0 is a persistent little guy, and we're glad to have him meet the world."

Despite myriad supply chain difficulties, Digital Dream Labs has kept its target promise to start shipping Vector 2.0, after passing regional certifications. US and Canadian pre-orders are now shipping. UK and EU distribution has begun, and the remaining regions will soon follow.

"It hasn't been easy, but Vector 2.0 is a persistent little guy, and we're glad to have him meet the world," says Digital Dream Labs CEO Jacob Hanchar. "Vector 2.0 is the perfect AI companion, and ready to make new friends of all ages."

With an AI Powered by state-of-the-art robotics and cloud-connected, Vector can map the room, avoid obstacles, recognize up to 20 faces, set a timer, take pictures, and so much more.

Vector 2.0 may look the same as the previous generation, but 2.0 has a 30% longer battery life and improved 2MP camera resolution to increase facial recognition and accuracy – giving him the ability to soon do things like recognize your pets and know if you're smiling (which will come in handy, because you'll be smiling a lot as you ask him for a selfie).

About Digital Dream Labs

With 3+ million customers, Digital Dream Labs (DDL) is an award-winning robotic AI companion company that develops engaging learning solutions and consumer robots for people of all ages -- transforming the way science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) topics are taught, pre-K to adult -- around the world. Makers of Cozmo, Vector, InfiniDrive, and Puzzlets, DDL is on a mission to produce Robots that make life easier and better regardless of who you are or where you are at in life. For more information, visit digitaldreamlabs.com . To become a part of the Vector community and reserve your robot companion today: https://www.digitaldreamlabs.com/pages/meet-vector .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Dream Labs