PROOF INC. CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF VISUALIZATION; ACROSS THE POND, PROOF LONDON TURNS 10

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Proof Inc. celebrates 20 years of providing visualization to the feature film, television, advertising, and multimedia industries. Founded by Ron Frankel on May 6, 2002 as the very first studio worldwide solely dedicated to visualization, Proof has been instrumental in establishing Previs as an integral part of the filmmaking process. The U.K. arm, Proof London, founded by Frankel and Pawl Fulker, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Proof Inc. postvis for 'The Sandman' (PRNewswire)

On the founding of Proof, Frankel said, "It was a bold step into the unknown. I started the company in my garage in Los Angeles with a handful of talented artists. We've since covered the globe from Western China to Eastern Europe working with the most prolific creatives in the entertainment industry. Now hundreds of talented artists and staff are part of Proof, and Previs has been established as not only an exciting and rewarding career, but also as a key element to creating stories for the screen."

The studio is best known for visualization relying on technical precision, creativity, and collaboration.

"When Ron and I started Proof London back in April 2012, I don't think either of us expected it to become the company it is today," said Fulker. "As we've added more amazing artists and production staff to the team, we've maintained our core values of hard work and friendship. And above all, dedication to problem-solving and visual storytelling."

Proof has contributed to some of the most significant films and franchises of our time, including Jurassic World, Fast Saga, James Bond, Marvel, and the DC Universe films, as well as groundbreaking television, including Sandman (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), Peacemaker (HBO Max) and Wheel of Time (Amazon) and the final animation in the half-animated The Blacklist season 7 finale which had to shutter its New York City-based production at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming soon to theaters with Proof previs, postvis and/or techvis are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Creed III, Indiana Jones 5, The Little Mermaid, Fast X, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Amsterdam.

Select previous titles include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, The Suicide Squad, F9, 1917, Aquaman, The Predator, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, Wonder Woman, Star Trek Beyond, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Lego Movie, Man of Steel, Skyfall, X-Men: First Class, The Twilight Saga, Tropic Thunder, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Team America: World Police.

Seeing is more than believing. Seeing is proof.

For more information, please visit https://www.proof-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Proof Inc.