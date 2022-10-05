Fat Boy's Pizza Has Big Plans to Expand Through Franchising

Multi-Dimensional Pizza Concept Looks to Expand into New Markets Nationwide

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Boy's Pizza – the New Orleans-based fast casual, multi-dimensional pizza franchise with a strong focus on family-friendly experiences is looking to expand its brand nationwide through the announcement of new franchise opportunities. Fat Boy's Pizza cultivates a fun, high energy environment at each location, welcoming families of all kinds. With six locations open so far in the South Louisiana region and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the company has two additional units under construction in New Orleans and two under construction in Houston, Texas. The brand looks to have eight to ten corporate locations within the next 24 months.

Fat Boy's Pizza boasts the World's Biggest Slice and has become increasingly known for its whopping 30-inch pies, delectable appetizers, full bar and passionate community involvement. The concept was initially founded in 2019 by Gabe Corchiani, a businessman and restauranter who hoped to bring a family-friendly restaurant serving New York style pizza to his home state of Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to take this crucial next step in our brand's journey and begin launching the Fat Boys Pizza franchise opportunity," said CEO and Founder, Gabe Corchiani. "Fat Boy's Pizza has more to offer local communities than just big slices of pizza. We are proud of the family and community-oriented culture that surrounds our brand. We aim to separate ourselves within the pizza industry by having our restaurants serve as true community hubs, providing food and entertainment for the whole family, while supporting local community initiatives along the way."

As the pizza industry continues to thrive, Fat Boy's Pizza's well-developed brand image and company culture sets them apart from competitors. The brand's emphasis on family and community keeps customers engaged and coming back for more. Its philanthropy and fundraising efforts include partnerships with local organizations like the Children's Hospital of New Orleans, St. Tammany Health System, and Take Paws Rescue.

To continue its expansion and serve communities in new markets, Fat Boy's Pizza is actively seeking operators with proven restaurant experience and the ability to develop multiple units. Target states include AL, GA, FL, TN, MS and the Carolinas. The company's high unit volumes, easy labor model and the high demand for pizza offer prospective franchisees an appealing business opportunity. In addition, The Fat Boy's leadership team has years of combined industry experience and the corporate infrastructure in place to ensure franchisees have the training and support to efficiently open and run locations.

