First Horizon Announces American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon is pleased to announce it has been selected as a Top Team as part of American Banker's 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking program. American Banker released their annual Most Powerful Women in Banking rankings earlier today. The full list appears here: https://www.americanbanker.com/women-in-banking.

First Horizon’s dynamic team of women includes members of its executive management committee: Beth Ardoin (Chief Communications Officer), Hope Dmuchowski (Chief Financial Officer), Susan Springfield (Chief Credit Officer), Terry Akins (Chief Risk Officer), and Tammy LoCascio (Chief Operating Officer) (PRNewswire)

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ program recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services.

In the Top Teams category, each bank is evaluated based on the presence and influence of women in the senior ranks; performance of women-led business units; demonstrated commitment to and progress toward fostering diversity (and specifically female participation) in senior leadership and key P&L roles; improvements in the representation of women in the executive pipeline; and programs, policies and practices that are effective in fostering success in the areas above.

"Our team is extremely proud to receive this recognition from American Banker," says Bryan Jordan, President and CEO. "As accomplished business leaders, subject matter experts and mentors, this talented team represents the female leaders in our company who are not only making significant contributions to our company today but are accelerating opportunities for females in our industry for generations to come."

First Horizon's team, including members of its executive management committee, is representative of the many dynamic women in the organization: Terry Akins, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer; Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer; Hope Dmuchowski, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; Tammy LoCascio, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer; and Susan Springfield, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation