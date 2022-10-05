Janice Omadeke, Founder of The Mentor Method, Becomes First Black Woman in Austin, TX to Achieve Venture-Backed Tech Exit

The Cru recently acquired The Mentor Method

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1863 Ventures celebrates The Mentor Method and The Cru on their latest transaction. The Cru, a New York-based professional training and coaching company, acquired The Mentor Method to further champion diversity, workforce development, and talent engagement solutions for women. Founded by Janice Omadeke, The Mentor Method is a cross-function mentorship program trusted by The Department of Education, Amazon, Deloitte, and more. The Mentor Method team will immediately enhance The Cru's footprint in its target market, tripling its sales team and pipeline.

1863 Ventures is a business development program that accelerates New Majority entrepreneurs (i.e. individuals who have been historically marginalized) from high potential to high growth. (PRNewswire)

"This acquisition is exactly what we wanted," said Omadeke, who founded The Mentor Method five years ago. "The Cru is a Black woman-led business with a visionary founder with a strong culture, where I know my team will continue to thrive, and I know that our mission to create a more equitable workforce will proceed. I am really happy that The Cru is changing mentorship from being a chance encounter to a fundamental right for employees wherever they work."

The Mentor Method received non-dilutive funding from 1863 Ventures and is a portfolio company of 1863 Venture Fund I . "It has been a pleasure to watch Janice's development over the last five years, and we are thrilled by The Cru's acquisition of The Mentor Method. We have watched Tiffany build The Cru and believe the synergy between the companies will create a dominant player in the market," said Melissa Bradley, Founder and Managing Partner of 1863 Ventures. "Janice is the epitome of a New Majority entrepreneur and has set an example for all of our program participants and alumni, showcasing the potential and disruptive innovation of Black-led startups."

Omadeke is among the fewer than 100 Black women founders to lead a startup and raise more than $1 million in venture capital funding. She is now the first Black woman in Austin, TX to achieve a venture-backed tech exit, and is motivated to ensure that more Black women are given the resources and opportunities to experience their own acquisitions. Omadeke will continue advising for The Cru and "help as many Black women gain access to funding and mentorship and guidance," she said.

"With the acquisition of The Mentor Method, Janice continues her legacy as a role model for others to imagine themselves as an entrepreneur," said Joseph Kopser, Chief Growth Officer at The Mentor Method. "We need more women CEOs and Founders, and this milestone provides a roadmap for others to follow."

About 1863 Ventures

1863 Ventures is an independent, black-led national business development nonprofit and venture capital accelerator for New Majority founders (i.e., individuals who have been historically marginalized). The District of Columbia-based organization supports over 3,200 entrepreneurs across the United States, leveraging capital investments, owned curricula, grant support, and corporate partnerships to scale businesses from high potential to high growth.

CONTACT:

Maxwell Young

myoung@1863ventures.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1863 Ventures