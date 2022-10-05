MAVERICK GAMING TO IMPLEMENT ACRES' ADVANCED CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND CASHLESS GAMING

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres" or the "Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, announced today that Maverick Gaming, a gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, will implement Acres' CMS+ and Cashless Casino technology applications, both of which leverage the Company's Foundation™ platform. Acres expects both solutions to go live at Maverick Gaming properties in the first half of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

CMS+™, a new, modern casino management system ("CMS"), leverages Foundation hardware installed in an operator's slot machines to amplify player engagement as well as provide unprecedented efficiencies and cost savings in the management of their casino floor. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. It also provides casinos with over 1,000x more data than any currently installed legacy CMS, giving operators dramatic new capabilities to analyze and influence player behavior. CMS+™ uses mobile phone technology to directly communicate with employees on the casino floor while artificial intelligence continuously sifts through the highly detailed real-time data gathered by Foundation to identify problems and deploy technicians to fix those problems, all without management intervention.

Acres' award-winning Cashless Casino application represents the industry's best-of-breed cashless gaming and loyalty solution. It works on any slot machine or table game and deployment is simple, with casinos only needing to select a payment processor and provide a mobile app. The app becomes the user interface, ensuring that branding is fully compatible with the rest of the operator's player-facing options. Players use the app to virtually "card in" and start a rated play session. During play, point balances accrue in real-time and players are incentivized to continue playing when a new tier status is approaching. The payment processor provides for the free flow of player funds between their funding source and the app's wallet. Behind the scenes, Foundation allows the player's funds, as well as accrued points which can be converted to free play, to move between the app's wallet and the game.

"We are excited that Maverick Gaming has placed their trust in the revolutionary capabilities provided by Foundation and selected our CMS+ and Cashless Casino apps for deployment. These solutions provide operators with easy to implement and use technology that helps them grow revenue and operate more efficiently, and we expect Maverick's properties to quickly benefit from CMS+ and Cashless Casino," said Noah Acres, of Acres Manufacturing Company. "The technology leap forward embedded in CMS+ will ensure that Maverick can increase their player loyalty by more effectively staying engaged with their best guests in real-time on the casino floor while also operating more efficiently. These attributes trump legacy systems as CMS+ further elevates an operator's ability to provide a superior gaming entertainment experience. In addition, players utilizing Cashless Casino at Maverick's properties will appreciate the engaging and seamless user experience it offers."

"Our team has rigorously evaluated a wide range of CMS and cashless technologies and found that Acres' CMS+ and Cashless Casino applications are an ideal fit with our casino floor operations," said Justin Beltram, COO of Maverick Gaming. "We are excited to get to work with the team from Acres to deploy their technology and look forward to delivering an elevated gaming entertainment experience to our guests as enabled by these new solutions."

About Maverick Gaming

Maverick Gaming™ is a young, upstart gaming company with over 3,000 dedicated team members. Maverick Gaming owns and operates a portfolio of 27 properties across Nevada, Washington, and Colorado with over 1,800 slot machines, 350 table games, 1,020 hotel rooms, and 30 restaurants. Maverick Gaming is a proud employer of Teamsters Local 117 workers at its Washington locations as part of its commitment to providing sustainable, family-wage jobs.

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Eric Persson and Justin Beltram, Maverick Gaming™ takes a bold approach to a classic pastime. With an all-star leadership team from some of the largest gaming brands spanning markets the world, Maverick is dedicated delivering the best possible gaming experiences for every kind of player. Created by gamblers, for gamblers.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

