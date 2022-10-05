Precision Instruments Manufacturer Locks on Cloud to Drive Growth

Physik Instrumente Group launching Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise

MUNICH, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Physik Instrumente Group has chosen to implement Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. The manufacturer, which specializes in producing precision instruments, is thus advancing its growth strategy fueled by unified, standardized data management harnessing the potential of AI/ML in a multi-tenant ERP cloud.

Physik Instrumente (PI) is a privately held industrial company founded in 1970 as a spin-off of the Max Planck Society, a nonprofit association of leading German research institutes. The manufacturer, based in Karlsruhe, state of Baden-Württemberg, supplies positioning technology, enabling precision to the nanometer, as well as standard and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products with piezo or motor drives. In the founding years, the company's primary customers were academic research and science labs; later, PI also started supplying semiconductor and automotive manufacturers, the biotech sector, mechanical engineering, the medical technology sector, and process manufacturing industries. The PI Group maintains four subsidiaries in Germany and 15 foreign sales and service locations on three continents.

For PI, exact precision and accuracy are key. The manufacturer relies on powerful, yet simple-to-use enterprise business applications that allow the constant exchange of knowledge in real time across site boundaries. A consistent and integrated data management is indispensable. In addition, PI wanted to render its business more efficient, stable and agile by standardizing workflows and processes, radically reducing the number of peripheral applications. PI also aimed to execute on its global growth strategy to strengthen its own capacities as well as the control and visibility on the supply chain and the ability to improve the long-term planning cycle.

PI conducted a search for a powerful cloud ERP provider. Infor had been a partner of PI since 2006 and had already provided its previous on-premises solution. Due to the many years of trustful partnership, the manufacturer chose Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, a multi-tenant, highly scalable cloud platform for next-generation enterprise resource planning, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise is specifically tailored to the needs and requirements of the manufacturing industry. Key assets include the ability to standardize and optimize business processes in a way only a true multi-tenant cloud offering can do, whilst ensuring round-the-clock availability of all systems and continuous live updates to the most current version. PI now has a single and central instance with an integrated database that can be accessed from all branches.

"We are a long-standing partner of Infor and are understood — and this is the crucial aspect for us," says Florian Geistdörfer, chief operating officer of Physik Instrumente Group. "Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise is, therefore, not just a software package, but an elementary component of our corporate group that supports us in achieving our ambitious growth targets."

"Physik Instrumente Group is a prime example of how the highest-quality standards are demanded and appreciated by customers," said Wolfgang Kobek, Infor executive vice president & GM international business. "This is one reason why we are proud to support the company with a software suite that helps ensure compliance with such standards, thus also supporting business success."

About Physik Instrumente

Physik Instrumente (PI), headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, is the market and technology leader for high-precision positioning technology and piezo applications in the industrial automation, semiconductor, photonics, microscopy and life sciences market segments. For over 50 years and in close cooperation with customers from all over the world, PI's approximately 1,400 specialists have been pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible, developing both standardized and customized solutions. More than 400 issued and pending patents underscore the company's claim to leadership. PI is represented worldwide by nine manufacturing sites in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as 16 sales and service offices.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. For more info, visit www.infor.com.

