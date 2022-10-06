Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per Share
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Common
ATCO
$0.125000
July 1, 2022 –September 30, 2022
October 20,
2022
October 31,
2022
Series D Preferred
ATCO PD
$0.496875
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
October 28,
2022
October 31,
2022
Series H Preferred
ATCO PH
$0.492188
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
October 28,
2022
October 31,
2022
Series I Preferred
ATCO PI
$0.500000
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
October 28,
2022
October 31,
2022
Series J
Preferred
N/A
$0.437500
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
October 28,
2022
October 31,
2022
This is the 69th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
