BCTCares Foundation's "Pack The 'Pack" Program Raises $56,000 To Fund Local Backpack Charities

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BCTCares Foundation, a philanthropy founded by the employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, announced yesterday it raised $56,000 through its annual Pack The 'Pack program in support of local backpack food charities focused on food-insecure children. The donation equaled $14,000 for each of the four partner charities and will provide funding for food purchases going to local food-insecure school children, equating to approximately 5,600 take-home backpacks filled with enough food for two days (weekend). The fundraising effort was from July 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022. Donors to this worthy cause included the bank's clients, vendors, employees, Board of Directors along with many people from the communities surrounding the bank's offices in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"This year, our partner backpack charities saw food prices increase 40% to 50% along with significant increases in the number of children in need," remarked Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Seeing our clients, employees, and local communities rally for the children with overwhelming generosity reminds me how resilient and strong our communities remain. As we continue this program in the coming years, I am confident we will help more children while at the same time grow closer together as individuals and organizations."

For the Pack The 'Pack campaign, BCTCares has partnered with local backpack program charities who will purchase and distribute food using the funds donated. The local backpack program partners are:

Berkeley County, WV ) - Berkeley County Backpack Program () - http://feedbcwvkids.org/

Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs (Berkeley & Jefferson Counties, WV) - https://communitycombined.org/

Washington County, MD ) - HARC/Micah's Backpack () - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/

Loudoun County, VA ) - Loudoun Backpack Coalition () - https://loudouneducationfoundation.org/backpack-coalition/

About the Foundation

The BCTCares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2021 with a mission to provide direct support to food-insecure children, families, and individuals in the four primary counties served by BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank. The Foundation is located at 111 E. Washington Street, Charles Town, WV, 25414. Visit its informational webpage at https://www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares/. BCTCares Foundation, Inc., EIN 87-1550562. Consult your tax adviser regarding possible tax benefits for donations.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $740 million in assets as of June 30, 2022, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

