Healthpeak Properties Announces Changes to Executive Team

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Scott Brinker, the Company's President and Chief Investment Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer, and elected him to the Healthpeak Board, effective immediately. Mr. Brinker succeeds Tom Herzog, who mutually agreed with the Board to step down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board to pursue other endeavors.

Healthpeak also announced that Scott Bohn, Executive Vice President – Co-Head of Life Science, was appointed Chief Development Officer, in addition to retaining his role as Co-Head of Life Science, and Adam Mabry, previously Senior Vice President – Investments, was promoted to Chief Investment Officer.

"Healthpeak's financial and operational results over the last several quarters underscore the momentum of the business, which positions it well to continue to succeed and deliver value," said Brian Cartwright, independent Chairman of the Board. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Tom for his many contributions over his six-year plus tenure and setting a solid foundation for the business moving forward. Scott has played a critical role in Healthpeak's performance and we are pleased that he will step into the CEO role and welcome him to the Board."

Mr. Brinker served as President and Chief Investment Officer of Healthpeak since January 2020. He was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Company. Prior to joining Healthpeak in 2018, Mr. Brinker served in various investment and portfolio management-related roles at Welltower Inc., a healthcare REIT, between July 2001 and January 2017, most recently as its Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

On the appointment of Mr. Brinker, Mr. Cartwright continued, "Since joining Healthpeak, Scott has consistently proven his operational expertise, strategic acumen and experience driving growth and profitability. He has been essential in both shaping and executing our growth strategies while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Scott is exceptionally qualified to serve as CEO and the Board is confident that he will continue to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Mr. Brinker commented, "I am honored to step into this role and excited about Healthpeak's future. I look forward to working closely with our world-class team and Board to capitalize on our scale and expertise in life science, medical office, and CCRC real estate. We expect our high-quality portfolio and platform to produce consistent internal growth through the inevitable market cycles. Our land bank and relationships should drive attractive opportunities for accretive external growth, while we remain disciplined about capital allocation. This is an exciting time to take the helm, as our operating results and balance sheet are in good shape amidst a more chaotic economic environment. I am grateful to Tom for his substantial efforts and I look forward to building on the successful foundation he built for Healthpeak."

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Healthpeak and I am deeply proud of what we have been able to achieve together for our investors and stakeholders over the last several years," said Mr. Herzog, outgoing CEO. "I am confident that Scott is the right leader at the right time to drive Healthpeak forward, building on our strong momentum and continuing to generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, employees and customers. I would like to thank the Board, Scott and the entire management team for their partnership and I look forward to watching Healthpeak's continued success."

Mr. Bohn has served as Executive Vice President – Co-Head of Life Science since February 2022, previously serving as Senior Vice President – Co-Head of Life Science. Prior to joining the Company in 2012, he held various development, acquisition and leasing positions at Terreno Realty Corporation, AMB Property Corporation and RREEF/Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Mabry, a CFA charterholder, has served as Senior Vice President – Investments since September 2018, previously serving as Senior Vice President – Corporate Transactions from February 2018 to September 2018, and Vice President – Corporate Transactions from June 2017 to January 2018. Prior to joining Healthpeak, he was a Vice President at The Wolff Company and a Vice President at Barclays in the real estate investment banking group.

