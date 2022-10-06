From heart failure to heartfelt success IEHP Program Sustains Life for I.E. Woman

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After treatment and discharge from the emergency room (ER) for congestive heart failure complications, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) member Lavinia experienced panic and anxiety attacks that compounded her heart issues and led to more hospital visits.

IEHP team members identified Lavinia's specialized needs and connected her to a pilot program with focused support coordination for patients with congestive heart failure.

By participating in the program, Lavinia received free, medically tailored meals; regular check-ins from IEHP case management representatives; and tools like a glucometer, blood pressure cuff and weight scale to encourage her health. The program also connected Lavinia to IEHP's Health Navigator team, who conducted in-home visits.

"Being able to be that person that they can socialize with, laugh with – even for just, maybe 30 minutes that we were there, it made a whole difference in their life, knowing that they had that support," said IEHP Health Navigator Lucia Reyes.

IEHP Care Manager Jonathan Lee called Lavinia for weekly check-ins, receiving inspiring progress reports about following her diet of no salt/no sodium and partnering with her Providers on her road back to health.

"IEHP was calling … 'Lavinia, what can we do to help you?' … And that's what helped me because I realized there were people that cared," said Lavinia.

Today, more than 18 months after being discharged from the ER, Lavinia feels better and stronger and has learned how to control her weight, losing 44 pounds so far, crediting the tasty and healthy meals provided to her.

"IEHP helped me be a better person – because if it wasn't being part of that program, I don't think I would be here," Lavinia said. "They saved my life – thank you. You guys did more than what you know."

IEHP members who would like to learn more about medically tailored meals and community support services can reach out to their care managers to see if they qualify.

