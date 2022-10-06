MDT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Medtronic plc Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medtronic plc ("Medtronic" or the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Medtronic investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

MDT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Medtronic's product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the Company's misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect the Company's financial performance and cause Medtronic to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Medtronic during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

