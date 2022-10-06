NSVRC joins NNEDV in #Every1KnowsSome1 Month-Long National Campaign to Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM 2023 planning is well underway, and we are excited to announce our upcoming theme in the coming weeks. As we prepare, we also recognize the significance of violence prevention campaigns taking place in the now. Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

This fall, NSVRC is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) in their national combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV.

The goal of these two joint initiatives is to start a coordinated national conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic, then build on that conversation to raise awareness, increase donations and volunteer efforts, and deepen community engagement by connecting our work nationwide.

More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year's campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.

Throughout October and November, NSVRC and NNEDV will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. A Week of Action is planned for October 17-23, 2022 designed to engage advocates, partners, and the public in starting a national conversation.

There will also be two official GiveForDV Giving Days—one during the DVAM Week of Action on October 19, and one on GivingTuesday on November 29. Supporters can get involved by finding their state coalition and local program at https://givefordv.nnedv.org/

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).

