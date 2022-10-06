Top Brands Support Entrepreneurship & Small-Business Community Through Six Weeks of EOS Worldwide Global Events

The Strong in Six™ Business Challenge Runs Sept. 29–Nov. 12

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®) recently launched its Strong in Six Business Challenge with a day-long kickoff in London on September 29.

The Challenge grows into six weeks of free events, content, and learning focused on the Six Key Components™ of the EOS Model®, including Vision, People, Data, Issues, Process, and Traction®. Strength in the Six Key Components is integral to any great business.

"As a business leader, it's always important to ask, 'How strong is my business?' but it's especially critical now," Mark O'Donnell, Visionary at EOS Worldwide, said. "Economic headwinds and general uncertainty mean you have to start getting stronger today. EOS Worldwide is here to help, with the support of some terrific sponsors."

The London Strong in Six event was supported by Strategic Coach and Trainual . Strong in Six weekly business challenge events are powered by Birthing of Giants on Vision Week, Kolbe Corp on People Week, and Playbook Builder , Trainual , and Whale on Process Week.

Strong in Six sponsors present their own 75-minute help-first digital session to deep-dive into their sponsored component week, followed by a Q&A for attendees with a top leader from each sponsor company.

Strong in Six Business Challenge attendees should take the Organizational Checkup™ to begin their journey, assess gaps and opportunities, and then choose their own path from the wide array of global digital events presented during the six weeks. Content ranges from online immersive sessions to the new Strong in Six podcast hosted by Expert EOS Implementer™ Sue Hawkes, to live events in local markets hosted by EOS Implementers® worldwide.

The digital content experience is supported by a gallery of downloadable EOS Tools , the EOS Traction Library , and thought leadership workshops.

Check out the full events calendar and register for free here , or access the full Strong in Six Business Challenge experience here .

About EOS Worldwide

Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

More than 530 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve company-wide alignment on their vision, gain real traction against that vision, and create healthy teams and culture through masterful EOS® implementation. The 5 EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com .

