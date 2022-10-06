UT Federal Credit Union Partners with Lumin Digital for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Tennessee-based UT Federal Credit Union (UTFCU) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform. Lumin will support UTFCU's more than $460 million in assets and 26,000 plus members when the platform is launched in May 2023.

A cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin Digital will provide UTFCU members with an integrated, customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. These include everything from spending insights and financial advice to fraud alerts and help with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

Chartered in 1969, UTFCU is a member-owned financial cooperative based out of Knoxville, Tennessee.

"Our operating principals are to provide the highest quality service to our members, and we can now provide the highest quality digital banking tools through Lumin Digital's platform," said Debbie H. Jones, CPA, President and CEO of UT Federal Credit Union. "We aim to ensure a lifelong financial relationship with each member, and the experience Lumin will provide will only fortify those relationships."

"UTFCU has a strong history of providing their members with exceptional financial services, and Lumin Digital's platform will help take those experiences to new heights," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "We're excited to partner with UTFCU and provide their members with a modern and engaging digital banking experience."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to realize the advantages more fully it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About UT Federal Credit Union

Chartered in 1969, UT Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative based out of Knoxville, Tennessee. UTFCU has more than 25,000 member-owners and is nearing half a billion in assets. While products, services, locations, and technology continue to expand, the credit union has strived to stay true to its roots: a cooperative of people helping people. For more information, visit utfcu.org or call toll-free (800) 264-1971 or (865) 971-1971.

View original content:

SOURCE Lumin Digital