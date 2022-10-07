Southern Company Provides Scholarship to Upcoming HBCU Student

Djahnel Reid receives $50,000 scholarship during Friday's HBCU Week college fair.

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company, Propel, Disney and the HBCU Week Foundation announced Djahnel Reid of Orlando, Fla. as the recipient of a $50,000 Propel Student Impact Scholarship on Friday. The announcement came during the college fair portion of HBCU Week at the Walt Disney World Resort, an event aimed at making a Historically Black College and University education a reality for local students.

Djahnel Reid (front third-from-left) is presented with a scholarship from Southern Company, Disney, Propel Center and HBCU Foundation representatives during HBCU Week at Walt Disney World Resort on Friday, October 7, 2022. (Photo provided) (PRNewswire)

HBCU Week was created by the HBCU Week Foundation and affords students an opportunity to apply for scholarships and on-spot admission. This year's event was the first-ever hosted at Disney and saw more than 50 HBCUs and more than 5,000 high school students in attendance, including seniors from Atlanta Public and Birmingham City schools.

Reid was initially interested in attending college close to home at either Florida A&M University or Bethune Cookman University.

She is currently a senior at Maynard Evans High School in Orlando, Fla. where she maintains a 4.2 GPA. Reid will be the first generation in her family to attend college, where she will study accounting in order to pursue her dream of owning an accounting practice.

Bethune Cookman surprised her with an on-the-spot acceptance and awarded her with an additional $25,000 scholarship.

"I have been working hard, my family is a little less fortunate and I was depending on scholarships so all I could say is thank God," Djahnel Reid said. "I wanted to go to an HBCU and Bethune Cookman was one of my choices. I know they are a school that has a nurturing campus for their students in their academics."

The Propel Student Impact Scholarship will be paid in four equal, annual installments to cover tuition and fees. Reid's scholarship is the first of two to be provided by Southern Company in conjunction with Propel and its partners this fall to rising HBCU students. The second recipient will be chosen from an application process administered by the Propel Center at Friday's college fair. An announcement regarding that recipient will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to Djahnel Reid as the award recipient," said Mike Anderson, senior vice president of Georgia Power and president, CEO of Georgia Power Foundation and Southern Company Charitable Foundation. "We are committed to cultivating the next generation's leaders, empowering them to invest in their futures and helping them achieve brighter outcomes."

"It's an honor to award this scholarship that will have a profound impact on Djahnel's academic future," said Waymond Jackson, interim CEO of Propel. "Propel's mission is to serve as a catalyst to help equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel as future civic-minded leaders."

