Homedics Takes Action for Mental Health Awareness in Bring Change to Mind Partnership

Wellness Leader Honors World Mental Health Day with Pledge to Donate Up to $100K of Proceeds from Mindfulness Device

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homedics, leader in innovative, at-home wellness solutions, announces today an impactful new partnership with nonprofit organization, Bring Change to Mind (BC2M). Uniting on World Mental Health Day in a shared pursuit to end the stigma around mental illness, Homedics has pledged to donate up to $100,000 to the organization.

With a core belief in the power of the mind-body connection, Homedics introduced a revolutionary new mental wellness innovation to its portfolio just last year. drift is a one-of-a-kind, kinetic sand art device that encourages mindfulness throughout the day. The product features a metal ball that travels smoothly through a bed of sand via magnetic pull to outline unique patterns, inspiring users to "drift" into a calmer state.

Through the release of drift and the brand's latest Live Well. Be Well. campaign, Homedics aims to redefine at-home wellness and support convenient care for holistic wellbeing with real solutions. It is this deep dedication to wellness in all ways that has led them to take action in promising that a portion of every drift sale be donated to BC2M, up to $100,000. With this pledge, they are providing those who #daretodrift an opportunity to do good for themselves and others pursuing better mental health.

At a time when there is a critical need to combat discrimination around mental illness, Homedics and Bring Change to Mind are taking steps to normalize this conversation in the space where each day begins, the home. Beyond the donation, Homedics will be joining BC2M in efforts for its ongoing High School Program and spreading this important message of destigmization to retail partners to better support customers on their personal wellness journeys.

"My family has always recognized the innate symbiosis between the mind and body. drift was inspired by our dedication to make wellbeing of the former a more seamless practice," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "We wanted to make a real impact for better mental wellbeing and are honored to take that one step further by supporting Bring Change to Mind in this cause that is so deeply tied to our history and company mission."

"In our ever more challenging world, we all need ways to find calm, comfort, and courage. Bring Change to Mind is thrilled to be partnering with Homedics, as we continue to fight the stigma that still surrounds mental illness," said Glenn Close, Co-Founder of Bring Change to Mind. "Starting the conversation in our homes and finding methods for daily, mental self-care will not only comfort those of us in need but will also arm us to face whatever challenges come our way."

To learn more about drift and Homedics' full suite of wellness products, visit www.homedics.com .

About Homedics

As the innovative leader in self-care, wellness, and personal health products, Homedics strives to provide products that promote overall well-being. Its extensive line of personal wellness products allows you to protect your health, relax your body, renew your spirit and fight back against pain, drug free. For products and information, visit https://www.homedics.com .

About Bring Change to Mind

Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging dialogue about mental health and to raising awareness, understanding, and empathy. Actor and advocate Glenn Close co-founded Bring Change to Mind in 2010 after her sister, Jessie Close, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, with schizoaffective disorder. BC2M was founded ten years ago with the mission to end the stigma and discrimination that surrounds mental illness, advocating for equality, inclusion, and diversity across all issues; race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and ability. Its work has become even more vital as the organization helps teens navigate mental health challenges during the recent COVID-19 pandemic and a reckoning with racial injustice throughout our country. Every individual who speaks out inspires another. And another. That's how we will end the stigma and discrimination around mental illness. That's how we will Bring Change to Mind. For more information: https://bringchange2mind.org/ .

