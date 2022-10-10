ONYX Systems, LLC Announces Propane Engine Technology Expansion Roadmap on National Propane Day, October 7th 2022.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 7th 2022, ONYX celebrated National Propane Day, October 7th, by announcing their engine technology expansion plan roadmap.

ONYX announces its propane engine development roadmap on National Propane Day.

ONYX, is a supplier of propane engines used in industrial, lawn & garden, and transportation equipment. "Propane engine powered equipment is a near-zero emission, clean, ecofriendly, efficient, reliable and affordable bridge technology between today's gasoline and diesel powered industrial equipment and the fully electrified zero emission future," explains Stuart Proctor, ONYX VP of Marketing. "There is no loss in horsepower using propane engines over conventional high-carbon fuel sources, and with propane roughly 35% less expensive than gasoline, propane is an affordable option."

Propane is already one of the cleanest forms of energy available. Using propane produces 43 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than using an equivalent amount of electricity generated from the U.S. grid. Propane's low carbon intensity is why it is an approved clean alternative fuel under the federal Clean Air Act.

ONYX propane engines are fully EPA and CARB certified with emission certification results well below EPA and CARB limits. "Our 603cc engine is a good example of how clean running our propane engine technology is. That engine is certified at 6.73g/kW-h for carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, versus the an EPA limit of 610g/kW-h, two orders of magnitude below the EPA limit, and our "black carbon" hydrocarbon plus nitrous oxide (HP + NOx) certified emissions are 56% lower than the EPA limit."

"Our engines run very pure and clean. They are a fantastic sustainable alternative for users who still require the high torque and high power output that traditional internal combustion engines deliver," Proctor added.

ONYX plans to expand its portfolio of EPA certified propane engines by adding the following engines to its lineup:

302cc Horizontal Engine

452cc Vertical Engine

459cc Horizontal Engine

764/678cc Horizontal Engine

999cc Horizontal Engine

999cc Vertical Engine

For a cleaner energy future, propane powered industrial equipment can help accelerate decarbonization. Propane and renewable propane are both largely produced here in the USA, for the US market.

Propane is a low-carbon alternative fuel with the versatility to power a wide variety of internal combustion engine applications.

Additionally, using propane-powered construction equipment can help reduce emissions during the building process. Propane small-engine job site applications can reduce CO and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent.

