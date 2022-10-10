Yavapai Accommodation School District Partners with Elevated Education to Reengage Youth

Teen Victory Program Provides Structure for Arizona Youth Ages 13-21

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yavapai Accommodation School District announces a partnership with Elevated Education to offer students and their families academic reengagement, and positive mentoring for youth through a project funded by the Arizona Governor's Office.

"Thanks to a targeted investment by Governor Ducey, our innovative Teen Victory Program provides a positive alternative to teens and young adults seeking to reengage in their academic success," said James Meehan, CEO of Elevated Education. "As a leader in academic reengagement, Elevated is humbled to assist our Yavapai Accommodation partners locate, mentor and provide a pathway to educational success for disengaged youth."

The Program's objectives include a wholistic approach to reengagement:

Analysis of participant's education history

Academic mentoring/coaching

Develop individualized learning plan

School reengagement

Student Victory Team meetings (students, parents/guardians, school counselors, elevated mentor)

Ongoing mentoring throughout the school year

"As a grandmother of three, I've personally witnessed the impact COVID has exacted on students, further complicating an already tenuous academic trajectory for many here in our school district and around the state," said Kellie Burns, District Executive Officer at the Yavapai Accommodation School District. "So, we are thrilled to partner with Elevated Education and their Teen Victory Program to provide those additional resources to help our students reengage and graduate with the with the skills necessary to meet and exceed their aspirations."

For more information on how your school, school district or student can take advantage of this one-of-a-kind program, please fill out the online form , call 602-641-4495 or e-mail info@elevatedteens.com.

About Elevated Education

Elevated Education 's mission is to cultivate a rigorous and innovative environment that focuses on each teen's unique abilities and needs to foster profound transformative growth and learning through alternative education and programs. The Elevated Education team has reengaged and educated thousands of teen students over the years.

About Yavapai Accommodation School District

At Yavapai Accommodation School District, we provide students with a blended-learning approach in the classroom in which students receive a combination of highly qualified teachers and technology-based instruction. Students are provided online content as well as traditional classroom instruction. This student-centered environment gives students the ability to work at their own pace at their own level.

