For an Eighth Straight Year, Tufts Health Plan Earns 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For an eighth year in a row, Tufts Health Plan, a Point32Health company, has earned 5 out of 5 stars for its Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its annual Star quality ratings for 2023. Tufts Health Plan is the only Massachusetts plan to receive a 5 Star rating this year, and one of a very few plans in the country to receive this rating for eight years in a row.

"This 5 Star rating – for an unprecedented eighth year in a row – shows the strong collaboration between our colleagues and the provider community to guide and empower our Medicare members to live healthier lives," said Patty Blake, president of Medicare at Point32Health. "It is more important than ever that our Medicare members have access to high-quality health benefits and services."

CMS rated 507 Medicare Advantage plans this year. CMS calculates Star ratings from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best) based on quality and performance for Medicare health and drug plans to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare plans. Ratings are given for quality measures across several categories including keeping members healthy, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, customer service and pharmacy services. The rating puts Tufts Medicare Preferred among the top 11 percent of plans nationally. Tufts Medicare Preferred received 5 stars in 15 out of 35 measures.

