Interplay Learning and BGSF help multifamily maintenance companies solve skilled trades labor shortage

Innovative industry leaders in digital learning and workforce solutions announce partnership designed to help multifamily service companies elevate skilled trades training and productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, and BGSF, a nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions, announce a partnership to deliver skilled trades training and job placement opportunities in multifamily property management.

The partnership empowers property maintenance companies to address critical skilled trades labor shortages and equips workers to advance their careers and improve their earning potential. BGSF has partnered with Interplay to build out a 320-hour fast-track learning experience that immerses candidates into the day-to-day working environment while providing training that the candidate can put to practice immediately as they complete each module.

"Our team is thrilled to partner with an organization that brings the same level of passion and commitment as we do to solving a known problem for our multifamily client partners," said Kelly Brown, president of BGSF's real estate division. "Most importantly, Interplay Learning helps us provide opportunities to candidates who otherwise may not have entered our industry. Our mission is to attract talent into the industry and foster a new generation of maintenance professionals who love what they do every day."

Interplay Learning's expert-led multifamily maintenance training courses offer hands-on 3D simulations that help technicians rapidly develop and retain on-the-job skills in a risk-free environment. With its unique approach to skilled trades training and roster of the industry's leading experts, Interplay Learning serves as a one-stop shop for technicians to build and refine the essential knowledge they need for efficient service delivery and optimized productivity.

BGSF is a rapidly growing provider of specialized workforce solutions and project management in the IT, accounting, property management and commercial real estate industries. Through the acquisition and integration of several regional and national brands, BGSF's seasoned management team can offer exceptional service to both candidates and customers, while building value for investors. BGSF's passion enables the company to provide solutions that cater to jobseekers' and client partners' specific needs.

"Working with BGSF, we're able to create a powerful, streamlined connection between employers and the skilled trades candidates who can help them meet the challenges of today's labor market," said Krista Washbourne, Interplay Learning's multifamily expert. "Interplay's robust training offerings and BGSF's innovative placement solutions help multifamily maintenance teams accelerate recruiting and training so they can get more trained techs into the field more quickly. We're also equipping skilled trades candidates with tools designed to help them build the foundational knowledge necessary for lasting success and career potential."

Interplay Learning is a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries. Interplay Learning's innovative solutions help companies grow by delivering their team members unique opportunities for advancement and career earnings potential. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

About BGSF

BG Multifamily, Powered by BGSF, has established a lasting reputation in the property management industry as a trusted partner by providing efficient reliable service for over 30 years. BG Multifamily designs strategic staffing plans to best fit the needs of clients while placing top talent in opportunities where they can be happy and make an impact.

BGSF is the nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various brands. BGSF was ranked as one of the largest U.S. staffing companies in 2021 and 2022 by SIA and was named the largest IT staffing company list in 2021 and 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information on the company and its services, please visit bgsf.com.

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

