Interplex expands product portfolio of e-mobility solutions with game-changing battery interconnect system

Pioneering new product solutions for prismatic cells interconnect, with operation that are fully prepared for mass production

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex , a customized interconnect solution provider, has further strengthened its product portfolio of interconnect solutions aimed at use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Having already proved popular with battery modules based on cylindrical and standard prismatic cells, the latest Cell-PLX™ version is specifically optimized for next generation prismatic cells.

Interplex Cell-PLX™ optimized for next generation prismatic cells. (PRNewswire)

Cell-PLX is part of an expansive array of solutions supporting EV battery implementation (which also includes battery module enclosures, cooling plates, busbars, etc.). These interconnects leverage the comprehensive vertical integration that sets Interplex apart from other suppliers - where stamping and molding, as well as assembly (including laser and ultrasonic welding) plus testing are all covered. Because of this, the company has maximum scope for engineering innovation - so customers can gain access to truly differentiated products.

Compliant with USCAR 2-6 automotive performance requirements, the Cell-PLX interconnect platform provides the data transfer capabilities needed for constant monitoring of voltage and temperature parameters, with the ability to cover battery module voltages from 12V to above 800V. Thanks to inherent scalability, it can be adapted to suit any battery shape or size, with battery modules consisting of thousands of cells being addressed.

Through the new Cell-PLX offering, Interplex is not only able to deal with conventional prismatic cells in plastic carriers, but also the higher-density laminated type prismatic cells that EV OEMs are now starting to specify for their battery models. These interconnect solutions can handle current densities up to 15A/mm². Their exceptional robustness means that they will continue to function even when exposed to intense vibrations. They can be supplied with a choice of either aluminium or copper current collecting layers, each accompanied by a UL 94 rated dielectric insulation layer. Plastic or metal housing options are available, both being produced to the highest levels of precision.

"Incorporating laminated type prismatic cells into EV batteries will mean larger amounts of energy can be stored within a more compact space. This is clearly advantageous, leading to battery modules that have tighter dimensions and are more lightweight," Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director for Energy, Interconnects at Interplex, explains. "Having an interconnect technology that is purposely aligned with these cells is vital. This should provide superior signal integrity alongside sufficient insulation. In addition, the production processes involved must be ready to attend to customers' volume demands. However, many suppliers are not yet able to offer this."

"Now, with the newly released Cell-PLX interconnect systems, we are well positioned to serve automotive OEMs looking to utilize laminated type prismatic cells in their batteries with a flexible, high-volume solution that delivers exceptional performance."

You can learn more about Interplex's e-mobility solutions at www.interplex.com .

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing interconnect and mechanical products, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the e-Mobility, information & communications, and medical & life sciences markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 13,000 employees across 33 sites and 13 countries where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment. Learn more at www.interplex.com

