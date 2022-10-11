SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 14-16, the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation presents Art Weekend Sausalito, a juried, benefit art sale with proceeds donated to the newly remodeled Sausalito Center For The Arts.

The Sausalito Art Festival Foundation (SAFF), producer of the famed Sausalito Art Festival, has assembled a group of talented artists to exhibit in downtown Sausalito. Art Weekend Sausalito will be the inaugural exhibition at the newly remodeled Sausalito Center For The Arts. The event will highlight over 150 pieces of original art from an exceptional group of artists, while offering the public an impressive assortment of creative expression.

Proceeds from this juried, benefit art sale will be donated to SCA to help fund its Phase I Buildout. "The Mission of the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is to encourage, promote and support the arts for the community, and SCA falls squarely within our Mission," stated Sausalito Art Festival Foundation Board of Trustees Chair, Louis Briones.

The Sausalito Center For The Arts (SCA), a non profit organization, was formed in 2022 in response to a Request for Ideas process run by the Sausalito City Council. The Council asked for recommendations for the best use of the former Bank of America Building in downtown Sausalito. The building had been previously purchased by the City of Sausalito without a clear idea for its use.

A task force of citizens and existing art-related organizations including SAFF, developed the winning proposal to use the building for the creation of a vibrant and active arts association supporting a variety of artistic programs for artists, residents, and visitors to Sausalito.

SCA has completed its Phase 1 Buildout of the venue which included the removal of all previous bank teller stations, offices, equipment, repairs, etc. In the process, the venue was transformed into a modular, flexible, open-floor layout capable of hosting a variety of artistic and community events.

Art Weekend Sausalito will bring artists and patrons alike to downtown Sausalito as the inaugural art event at SCA. Through the sale of art, proceeds will be raised to help fund SCA's Phase 1 Buildout and support future artistic events.

"We're excited and eager to open our doors to these wonderful artists and patrons," stated Sausalito Center For The Arts, Co-Board Chair Monica Finnegan. "For the past few months we've been busy getting to this point, and we're confident that this weekend will mark the beginning of a resurgence of art in this town. A town with a rich history of the arts."

For more information visit: www.sausalitoartfestival.org

Art Weekend Sausalito

October 14-16, 2022

10:00AM - 6:00PM

750 Bridgeway, Sausalito CA

The Sausalito Art Festival is produced by the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to support the arts for the community.

