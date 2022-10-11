SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES NEW LEADER OF GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES, DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Experienced HR Leader Mona Garland Will Head Programs for Company's 3,000+ Employees, Culture and Talent Acquisition

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has named Mona Garland, an experienced human resources leader, as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer. In the newly expanded role, Garland joins the Scientific Games Executive Team which has continued to evolve after the company's sale to Brookfield Business Partners in April 2022.

As CHRO, Garland will lead global people strategy along with employee-focused programs and initiatives, including talent acquisition and retention, learning and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workplace culture.

Scientific Games' 3,000 employees are located at 40+ technology and operational centers, production facilities, game design studios, and offices spanning five continents. The company is currently expanding its global employee base.

Pat McHugh, CEO for Scientific Games, said, "Our people are our greatest asset in serving our customers. Mona is a dynamic leader with a passion for coaching and developing talent to evolve organizations. We look forward to the tremendous impact she and our Human Resources team will have on our current employees, as well as expanding and further diversifying our workforce for the continued growth of our global business."

Based in metro Atlanta at the company's global headquarters, Garland brings more than 25 years of experience building and implementing HR strategies, programs and infrastructure that develop, engage and retain talent to enable business success at global organizations including General Electric and Brambles.

Garland's experience includes supporting global market leaders in technology, manufacturing, logistics, and services industries, making her a great fit for Scientific Games. Most recently, she served as the Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer and as an integral member of the executive leadership team at a global building materials organization, successfully partnering with key stakeholders to create and advance an Inclusion and Diversity vision, strategy and initiatives across the company's Americas businesses.

Open positions at Scientific Games may be viewed on the Careers page of the company's website.

Since 1973, Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics, and services to lotteries around the world.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

