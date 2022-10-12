OpsMx Joins New Spinnaker Technical Oversight Committee

Company to Showcase Leadership in Enterprise Continuous Software Delivery at Spinnaker Summit 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx , the leader in intelligent continuous delivery, today announced that Gopinath Rebala, OpsMx Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, has joined the restructured Technical Oversight Committee for the Spinnaker open source software project. Under the new open governance structure for Spinnaker announced by the Continuous Delivery Foundation , the Technical Oversight Committee will manage the Spinnaker project going forward. The members of the Committee represent major users and developers of Spinnaker, including Apple, Autodesk, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, and Salesforce. Rebala will join other Committee members presenting at the sixth annual Spinnaker Summit , being held in Detroit on October 24-25, 2022.

"Companies that don't want to be locked into proprietary solutions when they need to deliver software in the real, multi-cloud world have chosen Spinnaker," said Gopal Dommety, CEO and Co-Founder OpsMx. "I'm excited that Gopi and OpsMx can use our years of expertise in continuous delivery at scale to support the future growth of Spinnaker."

Spinnaker is an open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform. Industry-leading companies like Adobe, Airbnb, Cisco, Comcast, Grubhub, The Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, Salesforce, SAP, Sony PlayStation, Target, and Waze use Spinnaker to release hundreds of thousands of changes into production. The new Technical Oversight Committee is responsible for shaping the governance structure of Spinnaker to best serve the project's needs, as well as for the overall technical management of the project. New duties also include addressing questions or concerns from the community about project culture and structure, as well as clarifying roles, responsibilities, and duties, and ratifying new Special Interest Groups (SIGs).

OpsMX at the Spinnaker Summit

OpsMx will showcase its contributions to Spinnaker at this year's Spinnaker Summit, an event that brings together a global community of software collaborators who support the open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform. Over the last twelve months OpsMx has consistently been one of the top three contributors to the project. Multiple OpsMx employees are designated Approvers and Reviewers for the open source Spinnaker project. OpsMx also extends the capabilities of open source Spinnaker with 24x7 enterprise support, a security hardened OpsMx Enterprise Spinnaker release, automation with OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery software, and a comprehensive set of development and consulting services.

About OpsMX

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. Incorporating open source Argo and Spinnaker, OpsMx is the first open, unified platform for deploying applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company's 150 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit www.opsmx.com .

