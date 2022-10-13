Airbiquity Brings Over-the-Air Connectivity to Two-Wheeler Market

OTAmatic mLink Delivers Efficient Remote Software Updates for Motorcycles and Scooters Using Consumer Smartphones

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has launched OTAmatic® mLink, a new solution for two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that eliminates the need for embedded telematic control units (TCUs) to deliver vehicle-to-cloud connectivity for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

OTAmatic enables the secure delivery and installation of OTA software updates for vehicle maintenance, feature upgrades, and consumer personalization. OTAmatic mLink enables safe and secure delivery, installation, and management of OTA software updates to motorcycles, scooters, and other two-wheeler vehicles using consumer smartphones. OTAmatic mLink also reduces OTA related hardware requirements for embedded TCUs and other devices when used in a hybrid "brought-in built-in" system architecture.

"There is a large unserved segment of two-wheeler OEMs that currently don't have embedded TCUs in their vehicle platforms to support remote software updates despite increasing consumer demand for this capability," said Keefe Leung, Airbiquity Vice President of Product Management. "OTAmatic mLink allows them to activate this functionality while providing a familiar user experience for consumers who are used to managing software updates with their smartphones."

OTAmatic mLink provides numerous benefits for two-wheeler OEMs including:

Reduces cost related to OTA connectivity, processing, and management

Lowers or eliminates data transmission costs associated with downloading software packages and uploading usage, performance, and diagnostic data

Enables consumer notifications via smartphone for consent and update progress

As a pioneer in automotive telematics software and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery since 1997, Airbiquity is uniquely positioned to apply its software technology and integration expertise to automotive and non-automotive markets that require sophisticated OTA capabilities.

To learn more about OTAmatic click here. To view an OTAmatic mLink video click here.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

