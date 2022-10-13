CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Recognizes 2022 Sponsors for Academic Research Colloquium

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") today announced the sponsors for the sixth annual Academic Research Colloquium ("Colloquium") for financial planning and related disciplines.

The Colloquium will be held in person at the Conrad Washington, DC, on October 24-25, 2022. An initiative of the Center for Financial Planning, the Colloquium is an international meeting of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and leaders of the financial planning practice.

"CFP Board and the Center for Financial Planning would like to thank our generous sponsors for their support of this year's Academic Research Colloquium," said CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Managing Director Kate Healy. "These contributions are essential in creating this in-person opportunity for researchers to share their cutting-edge financial planning research and advance the profession."

The 2022 Academic Research Colloquium sponsors are as follows:

Merrill Wealth Management — Premier Sponsor

Vanguard — Leadership Sponsor

Ballentine Partners — Partner Sponsor

Edward Jones — Partner Sponsor

Goldman Sachs — Partner Sponsor

Morgan Stanley — Partner Sponsor

Prudential — Partner Sponsor

The Center Founding Sponsors are as follows:

Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services

Envestnet

Merrill

Northwestern Mutual

The Colloquium events will be held on October 24-25 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET:

To learn more about CFP Board Center's Academic Research Colloquium, including agenda and continuing education information, visit the CFP Board website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.



ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

