CNBX Patent Application "Composition and Method for Treating Cancer with Cannabinoids" Enters National Phase in US and Israel

REHOVOT, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC-QB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that the Company's patent application titled "COMPOSITION AND METHOD FOR TREATING CANCER WITH CANNABINOIDS" was filed on October 12, 2022 with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and with the Israel Patent Office under a national phase of International Patent Application. National phase filing in Europe will follow.

Said patent application relates to several of the drug candidates on the Company's pipeline for the treatment of various types of cancer, including CNBX RCC-33, for the treatment of colorectal cancer currently being developed and prepared for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and a first-in-human Phase I/II(a) validation study.

The company's growing IP portfolio includes 8 patent families, with 7 granted patents and 18 additional pending. The company's IP portfolio is focused on cancer patients and cancer treatments, and includes claims relating to Pharmaceutical Compositions, Methods and Systems.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC-QB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cnbxpharma.com. For the latest updates on CNBX Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter@cnbxpharma, Facebook@cnbxPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cnbx, and on Instagram @CNBX_Pharmaceuticals.

