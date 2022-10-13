Commvault to Host Connections 2022, an Industry Experience for Data-minded CIOs, IT, and Security Pros

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced the dates for Commvault Connections 2022, a best-in-class cloud data management experience that will provide customers and partners with insights and best practices they need to Innovate with Confidence. A global event, Connections will feature multiple regional broadcasts starting on November 2nd in the Americas and November 3rd in EMEA and APJ.

An event for data-minded IT decision-makers, Commvault Connections offers a uniquely interactive experience, featuring virtual exhibit booths, a live DemoZone, and a customer panel where attendees will gain real-world cloud transformation advice from companies like American Pacific Mortgage. The event's packed agenda includes solution tracks centered around the key aspects of business transformation – Fending Off Ransomware, Modernizing Data Management, and Investing Wisely. Plus, new for 2022 is Commvault's inaugural Customer Innovation Awards and sponsored partner solutions sessions with Microsoft, Oracle, and more to be announced:

Microsoft: Protect Your Critical IT Assets with Azure, featuring Saurabh Sensharma, Sr. Product Manager, Azure Storage, Microsoft and David Ngo , CTO, Metallic, Commvault

Oracle: Protecting Against Ransomware in a Multi-Cloud World , featuring Joe Corvaia , GVP, NACT ISV, MGS and MSP Sales, Oracle and Alan Atkinson , Chief Partner Officer, Commvault

Bill Mew, Chair of Cyber Working group for IARCC and CEO of Crisis Team said, "Connections 2022 is not only coming at exactly the right time, but its focus is spot on. An intelligent, integrated approach to data management and security from proactive cyber deception strategies to effective recovery strategies, as Commvault is doing to help clients reduce the impact of ransomware attacks, is now essential."

Keith Townsend, CTO Advisor said "I enjoyed Virtual Connections 2021, and I can safely say that 2022 is elevating the customer experience with exhibition halls and technical tracks and demos. With sponsors like Microsoft and Oracle, Connections 22 can quite rightly say that it is the cloud data management experience that customers cannot afford to miss."

Event attendees will walk away with the tools to transform their business amid today's IT, security, and resource complexities. To attend Connections 2022, register here.

Solution Tracks

Commvault Connections will feature three solution tracks with three sessions each:

Modernizing Data Management: When your business dreams it, you need to deliver. Take charge by embracing a modern data management strategy that intelligently scales fast, supports new workloads, and enables you to use your data in creative ways.

Fending Off Ransomware Attacks: While they may be inevitable, breaches, leaks, and losses don't have to be disasters. Get on the offense with our proactive and responsive data protection capabilities that keep your data safe and your company out of the headlines.

Investing Wisely: Innovation may be priceless, but budgets aren't endless. We can help you find the right balance gaining value from your data while managing your costs to protect it on your journey to the cloud.

